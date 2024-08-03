Top 10 Big Ten Conference games in 2024
Thanks to some significant changes within the conference and to the College Football Playoff, the 2024 season will certainly be one of the most memorable seasons in Big Ten history. In addition to the elimination of divisions, the Big Ten also welcomed Oregon, USC, Washington, and UCLA into the conference this week. With the playoff expanding from 4 to 12 teams, it's likely that the Big Ten could have three (maybe even four) teams qualify for a chance to compete for the biggest prize in all of college football.
With that, here are some of the biggest matchups within the Big Ten Conference during the 2024 season:
No. 10: Michigan State at Michigan - Oct. 26
The Wolverines have embarrassed their in-state rival over the last two meetings, defeating the Spartans by a combined score of 78-7. But there's a renewed sense of confidence in East Lansing with the hiring of head coach Jonathan Smith, and Michigan State brought in 24 players from the transfer portal. I'm not sure that it will be enough to keep the game close in Ann Arbor Oct. 26, this is certainly a rivalry game that will be worth keeping your eye on.
No. 9: Oregon at Wisconsin - Nov. 16
Luke Fickell is entering his second season as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, and he's definitely looking to improve upon his 7-6 record from 2023. Oregon will arrive in Madison (WI) on Nov 16. having won the last three matchups against the Badgers, including a 28-27 victory in the Rose Bowl during the 2020 season. The Ducks will be favored, but we all know that Camp Randall tends to make things difficult on any visiting team.
No. 8: Washington at Oregon - Nov. 30
Although his overall record of 22-5 is impressive, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning is 0-3 against the Washington Huskies. It's likely that the outcome of the matchup between the two programs on Nov. 30th will have implications for both the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff. Oregon is currently favored to take part in both, but a fourth consecutive loss to Washington would certainly complicate things for the Ducks.
No. 7: Penn State at USC - Oct. 12
This will be the 11th meeting all-time between Penn State and USC, with the Trojans currently holding a 6-4 advantage. James Franklin is once again entering a season with a talented team and high expectations, but he's also developed a track record of coming up short of those lofty expectations. Lincoln Riley is hoping to avoid earning a similar reputation as the head coach at USC, but his overall record of 19-8 through his first two seasons isn't exactly what the folks in Los Angeles had envisioned when he took the job back in 2022.
No. 6: Michigan at Washington - Oct. 5
It's a rematch of the 2024 National Championship game, but the two programs look very different. Michigan and Washington will feature a coach in his first year, and each roster experienced a significant amount of turnover during the off-season. Michigan will likely arrive in Seattle as the favorite, but Husky Stadium is known for being one of the most difficult environments in all of college football.
No. 5: USC at Michigan - Sep. 21
For both Michigan and USC, the matchup in Ann Arbor on Sep. 21 will represent the beginning of conference play. It will be the 11th meeting all-time between the two programs, and it will be USC's first trip to Ann Arbor since 1958. Given how difficult the new landscape is within the conference, an early season win in this one will be critical for both teams and their hopes of playing for a Big Ten Championship.
No. 4: Ohio State at Penn State - Nov. 2
Is this the year that the Nittany Lions can finally get it done against the Buckeyes? Penn State is currently riding a 7-game losing streak to Ohio State, including 3 consecutive losses in Happy Valley. With both programs being viewed as early favorites to compete in both the Big Ten Championship and the College Football Playoff, the outcome of this matchup will carry huge implications for each team one way or the other.
No. 3: Oregon at Michigan - Nov. 2
There's no real rivalry between these two programs, but you've got to believe that the Wolverines feel some type of way about being viewed as the underdog in this one. Michigan has won the last three consecutive Big Ten Championships, and they enter the 2024 season as the reigning National Champion. But the Ducks have loaded up on talent during the off-season, and it's clear they're one of the favorites to win the conference in their first year as part of the Big Ten. Not only is this one of the top matchups in the conference, this is one that the entire college football world will be keeping an eye on.
No. 2: Ohio State at Oregon - Oct. 12
As of now, these are the two programs that are favored to compete for the Big Ten Championship in 2024. Thanks to the elimination of divisions, its entirely possible that this game could serve as a preview to the championship game in December. They're might be a lot of hype surrounding the Ducks in 2024, but the Buckeyes are 9-1 all-time against "that team out west."
No. 1: Michigan at Ohio State - Nov. 30
Not much needs to be said here. It's not just a game, its The Game. Although OSU head coach Ryan Day has an impressive overall record of 56-8, his overall record against Michigan of just 1-3 has put him on the hotseat heading into 2024. In order to get things back on track, Ohio State went out and spent roughly $15 million building a roster that's capable of beating Michigan and ultimately winning a National Championship. There's little doubt that the Buckeyes will be favored when the Wolverines come to town on Nov. 30, but we've seen that movie before.
