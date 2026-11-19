The Michigan Wolverines are hosting Senior Day on Saturday as they take on the UCLA Bruins. When the schedule came out, this game was supposed to be a layup for the Wolverines. UCLA was facing a team that was essentially brand new under a head coach who was entering his first year after coming from James Madison.

The Bruins were projected to go 3-9 at the beginning of the season.

How quickly things change. The Wolverines are closer to 3-9 than UCLA, and the Michigan fanbase is daydreaming about swiping Bob Chesney away from California, to get him to Ann Arbor.

That’s another mission for a different day. The mission on Saturday is sending the seniors off the right way. The Wolverines do not have much to play for in terms of bigger goals, but a win does earn them bowl eligibility.

Who are the most important Wolverines to ensuring Michigan can remain competitive against a UCLA team that is making a final push to the College Football Playoff?

We have a theme this week.

5 Zeke Berry

Berry returned to Michigan this season hoping to get a sour taste out of his mouth after last year finished poorly with two big losses to Texas and Ohio State.

Berry has played well this season, emerging as one of the team’s key starters in the secondary. He has been a boundary corner after starting his career in the slot.

Intercepted by Zeke Berry!



Josh Hoover’s first interception of the season pic.twitter.com/Q5Q7gSI39L — uofmcoverage (@uofmcoverage) October 24, 2026

UCLA’s passing game is not the strongest. Their leading receiver is old friend, Semaj Morgan. The good news is that Berry is a physical corner on the outside, who is more than willing to fil in run support.

Berry’s ability as a tackler will likely be tested. That’s true in run support and the RPO gametaht UCLA excels at.

4 Jyaire Hill

Another senior. The man they call “Suga” Jyaire Hill’s career has been up-and-down during his time at Michigan. He was benched in 2024, before emerging as one of the top players on the team in 2025. He’s had some big time moments this year, including an interception against Oklahoma to turn the tide.

Last week was not Hill’s best game. He was beaten twice early in the game for explosive plays. One of them was a 60-yard touchdown.

How often will Hill be linked up with old friend Semaj Morgan? That’s a matchup worth watching. Morgan has been the Bruins’ best receiver this year. He leads the Bruins in both receptions (41) and yards (525).

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Hill has been Michigan’s best cover corner, so it will be interesting to see if Jay Hill moves him around with Morgan in preparation of next week’s showdown against Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.

3 Trey Pierce

A senior and a captain. Trey Pierce has grown into the anchor of Michigan’s run defense. UCLA wants to get off the bus running the ball. Their offensive line is physical, and they want to move people off the ball.

Michigan’s run defense was a question mark coming into the season, but has grown into one of their strengths. Pierce is a big reason for that. Both he and Enow Etta have been anchors in the middle of a defensive tackle group that was thin coming into the year.

Pierce will need to hold the line of scrimmage on Saturday, and keep UCLA from getting too much push.

2 Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden had a strong start to the season, but has had a few more struggles as the season has turned south.

This week, Snowden will need to rediscover the physicality and tackling ability that had him stand out early in the season. As the primary nickel corner, he could be the one who is most relied upon in run support, with a dynamic backfield for the Bruins including Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods.

1 Rod Moore

Yes, wins and losses matter. There’s no question about that. This weekend’s game, however, will see one of its most important moments before the game even begins.

Rod Moore is playing his final game at Michigan Stadium. Moore’s name will live forever inside the walls of Schembechler Hall. He was the man who saved The Game in 2023 with his interception of Kyle McCord to send Michigan to the Big Ten Championship game.

Moore was one of the anchors of the national championship team. Injuries struck in 2024 and 2025 that left him out of the lineup.

Rod Moore picks it to seal No. 3 @UMichFootball's third straight win over No. 2 Ohio State. 😎



📺: FOX/@CFBONFOX pic.twitter.com/46TyWjNN1j — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 25, 2023

Recently, Moore told Grace Wright of Michigan Daily that his advice to his younger self would be to leave after the national championship and go to the NFL.

Some of that likely has to do with what he lost with the injuries that plagued him for two years. The dysfunction of the Michigan football program also likely plays a role here.

The fanbase, if nothing else, needs to show their appreciation with a loud ovation for someone who gave his body, mind, and soul, to this program.



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