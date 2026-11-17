UCLA is having an exceptional season and not many people saw it coming. The Bruins are one of two undefeated teams remaining and they are headed to Michigan to take on the Wolverines this week. When Bob Chesney took over the program, after leading James Madison to the College Football Playoff in 2025, he hit the transfer portal hard.

One of the players he landed was former Wolverine, Semaj Morgan. After breaking out in his freshman season, Morgan's role started to decline. Michigan's passing game suffered in 2024 as Sherone Moore shuffled between three quarterbacks, and last season, Morgan was a team leader in drops.

Traveling from California to Michigan, Mogan has made sure to tell his teammates about the Big House and how it's not going to be very loud.

"Oh, yeah. I told them what it's like," Morgan said of playing at Michigan. "It's a nice big stadium. Older fans, so it's not that loud. So we going to have fun in there."

Morgan has excitement about coming home

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Morgan played his high school football at West Bloomfield and then spent his first three seasons of college football at Michigan. He admitted he still has Wolverine gear at his house back in Michigan and that he's excited to return.

"I'm really excited to go home man," said Morgan. "I get to see my mom, have her bring me some food when we touch down. I'll be missing that home cooked meal for sure but you know man I played at Michigan for three years, man. It was a special environment, and it'll be good to go back there — play a good game."

After catching 20 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown at Michigan in 2025, Morgan has become the Bruins' leading pass catcher in 2026. He has 41 receptions on the season — the next in line is Brian Rowe Jr. with 20 receptions — and Morgan has 525 yards and is second on the team with three receiving scores.

Morgan admitted this game is special to him and he would love to make an impact in the game on Saturday. But from a team perspective, he doesn't want to change what UCLA has been doing that has led it to an undefeated start.

"Oh yeah, definitely," said Morgan. "But the process is the process, man. We got to keep doing what we did to come this far. We don't want to change the process based on the opponent but, it is kind of a special thing for me. I spent some time there, won a championship there. So it is going to be nice going back there."

Michigan will take on UCLA at 3:30 p.m ET on Saturday.

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