Blake Frazer, Rod Moore, Andrew Marsh Headline Michigan's Initial Injury Report vs. UCLA
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After back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Oregon, the Wolverines are looking to get back in the win column. In fact, Michigan needs one more win in the last two weeks in order to go bowling. The Wolverines haven't missed a bowl game since 2014, the final year of Brady Hoke in Ann Arbor.
If Michigan is going to gain bowl eligibility this weekend, the Wolverines are going to have to earn it. Michigan will host UCLA, which hasn't lost a game all year. The Bruins are one of the most surprising teams in college football. Despite losing Nico Iamaleava for the season, Bob Chesney has turned to his backup quarterback, but it's only resulted in success.
If the Wolverines are going to beat UCLA, it's going to have to get the job done without a few players.
Here's how Michigan's initial availability report looks heading into the Wolverines' Week 12 game against UCLA.
Out against UCLA
- WR JJ Buchanan
- WR Braydon Alford
- RB Micah Ka'apana
- DE Julius Holly
- OL Ace Hamilton
- OL Andew Sprague
- OL Blake Frazier
Questionable against UCLA
- WR Kendrick Bell
- S Rod Moore
- WR Andrew Marsh
- WR Channing Goodwin
- WR Jaylen Pile
- TE Jalen Hoffman
- OL Brady Norton
- DE John Henry Daley
More concern regarding the offense
We knew that JJ Buchanan was going to be out. Kyle Whittingham said so on Monday, but it's very concerning to see the likes of Andrew Marsh, and even Channing Goodwin to a certain extent on the list. Without Buchanan, Marsh is the certified alpha on the team and will be a key part of the Wolverines' passing attack — especially if there is any hope to get it going.
Michigan will also rely on Travis Johnson and Salesi Moa moving forward. Whittingham noted that tight end Mason Bonner could also see some play.
And the offensive line remains a major issue. Blake Frazier is now officially out and the Wolverines played without him last weekend. Brady Norton is questionable, too, and the Wolverines could opt to play both Manuel Beigel and Marky Walbridge once again this weekend.
It's also concerning to see Rod Moore on the list after he played last weekend against Oregon. The Wolverines' secondary got beat a few times against Oregon, and having a veteran back there like Moore would only help against UCLA.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop