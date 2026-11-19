After back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Oregon, the Wolverines are looking to get back in the win column. In fact, Michigan needs one more win in the last two weeks in order to go bowling. The Wolverines haven't missed a bowl game since 2014, the final year of Brady Hoke in Ann Arbor.

If Michigan is going to gain bowl eligibility this weekend, the Wolverines are going to have to earn it. Michigan will host UCLA, which hasn't lost a game all year. The Bruins are one of the most surprising teams in college football. Despite losing Nico Iamaleava for the season, Bob Chesney has turned to his backup quarterback, but it's only resulted in success.

If the Wolverines are going to beat UCLA, it's going to have to get the job done without a few players.

Here's how Michigan's initial availability report looks heading into the Wolverines' Week 12 game against UCLA.

Out against UCLA

WR JJ Buchanan

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andew Sprague

OL Blake Frazier

Questionable against UCLA

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

WR Kendrick Bell

S Rod Moore

WR Andrew Marsh

WR Channing Goodwin

WR Jaylen Pile

TE Jalen Hoffman

OL Brady Norton

DE John Henry Daley

More concern regarding the offense

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We knew that JJ Buchanan was going to be out. Kyle Whittingham said so on Monday, but it's very concerning to see the likes of Andrew Marsh, and even Channing Goodwin to a certain extent on the list. Without Buchanan, Marsh is the certified alpha on the team and will be a key part of the Wolverines' passing attack — especially if there is any hope to get it going.

Michigan will also rely on Travis Johnson and Salesi Moa moving forward. Whittingham noted that tight end Mason Bonner could also see some play.

And the offensive line remains a major issue. Blake Frazier is now officially out and the Wolverines played without him last weekend. Brady Norton is questionable, too, and the Wolverines could opt to play both Manuel Beigel and Marky Walbridge once again this weekend.

It's also concerning to see Rod Moore on the list after he played last weekend against Oregon. The Wolverines' secondary got beat a few times against Oregon, and having a veteran back there like Moore would only help against UCLA.

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