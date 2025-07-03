Wolverine Digest

Top-rated 2027 quarterback and major Michigan target could be favoring other schools

Jerred Johnson

A Michigan football helmet on the field
A Michigan football helmet on the field / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With Michigan in a recruiting "zone" for the 2026 class, they are starting to ramp up efforts in the 2027 class. There is no time to rest or pat oneself on the back when it comes to college football recruiting. If you are not reaching out to your targets, you can be sure that your competitors are, and athletes appreciate consistent contact and the feeling of being needed.

The biggest target for Michigan in the 2027 cycle has emerged as the top-rated quarterback in the class. Elijah Haven is an absolute star in the making. He is tall, strong, can sling it downfield with ease, and has a humble approach to his impending stardom. Michigan has been in heavy pursuit of Haven for over a year, and many recruiting sites have Michigan as an early favorite. That is not slowing down other schools, though, and after some recent visits, Haven had some very positive things to say about those schools.

The list of schools that have upped their efforts in the Haven sweepstakes reads like an old list of familiar foes. LSU, Ohio State, and Florida have stepped up their efforts to attract Haven's attention. According to Haven, it is Florida that has struck a chord with him. They are in constant contact, making him feel wanted and needed.

This is going to be a long and arduous battle, as all elite quarterback recruitments tend to be. Michigan could make a real impact here with how their offense evolves next season with Bryce Underwood at the helm. If they truly balance out their running and passing tactics and Underwood shines, that could be very appealing to Haven.

Underwoo
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Buckeye Jeremiah Smith proclaims he is not a sore loser, promises to never lose to Michigan again

BREAKING: Top-100 elite wide receiver chooses Michigan in major recruiting win

Elite five-star Michigan target shares interesting social media post with Bryce Underwood

Elite four star WR tabbed as best player in Michigan earns MVP at Rivals camp

Elite Michigan transfer continues to dominate on the international stage

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football