Top-rated 2027 quarterback and major Michigan target could be favoring other schools
With Michigan in a recruiting "zone" for the 2026 class, they are starting to ramp up efforts in the 2027 class. There is no time to rest or pat oneself on the back when it comes to college football recruiting. If you are not reaching out to your targets, you can be sure that your competitors are, and athletes appreciate consistent contact and the feeling of being needed.
The biggest target for Michigan in the 2027 cycle has emerged as the top-rated quarterback in the class. Elijah Haven is an absolute star in the making. He is tall, strong, can sling it downfield with ease, and has a humble approach to his impending stardom. Michigan has been in heavy pursuit of Haven for over a year, and many recruiting sites have Michigan as an early favorite. That is not slowing down other schools, though, and after some recent visits, Haven had some very positive things to say about those schools.
The list of schools that have upped their efforts in the Haven sweepstakes reads like an old list of familiar foes. LSU, Ohio State, and Florida have stepped up their efforts to attract Haven's attention. According to Haven, it is Florida that has struck a chord with him. They are in constant contact, making him feel wanted and needed.
This is going to be a long and arduous battle, as all elite quarterback recruitments tend to be. Michigan could make a real impact here with how their offense evolves next season with Bryce Underwood at the helm. If they truly balance out their running and passing tactics and Underwood shines, that could be very appealing to Haven.
