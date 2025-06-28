New Michigan basketball transfer Morez Johnson dazzles in debut with Team USA against Australia

Morez Johnson Jr. posted a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds (5 OFF, 5 DEF), four blocks, and two steals in @usabjnt's opening win over Australia, 88-73, in Group D pool play at the #FIBAU19 World Cup in Switzerland. Next up is Cameroon!



