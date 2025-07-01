Buckeye Jeremiah Smith proclaims he is not a sore loser, promises to never lose to Michigan again
There is no denying the absolute sheer talent of Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. The kid can flat-out play ball and is often a mismatch for any defense, regardless of who they line up across from him or how they scheme to stop him. He is also 0-1 against the Michigan Wolverines, also known as TTUN to Buckeye fans. That loss still haunts him, and he recently appeared on The Scarlet and Gray Podcast to discuss the crushing defeat and how he sees the future of his matchups against the Wolverine panning out.
This is the same Jeremiah Smith who was caught on the sideline throwing what appears to be a punch at a Michigan staffer during The Game. While Smith wowed college football for most of the 2024 season, his stats against Michigan were rather pedestrian. He finished with five catches for 35 yards and a touchdown in the 13-10 loss. The touchdown was scored on an egregious push off, and he was otherwise not a factor in the game.
Making a promise not to lose the next two games against a rival is crazy; doing it in the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry is insanity. I respect the young man for having the chops to come out and speak whatever he thinks is going to happen into existence, but somewhere, Ryan Day may be shaking his head. This is classic bulletin board material. I suppose we will have to see what happens on the field over the next two years; all the pressure is on the Buckeyes and Smith to overcome the Michigan bully.
