On300 recruit with unique skillset wants to increase communication with Michigan football
Andrew Harris is rated as the 245th best player in the 2026 class and has a bevy of elite high-level offers. One of those came from the University of Michigan, and when they offered the Wolverines put on a full court blitz for the talented EDGE. Harris said his primary recruiter, defensive line coach Lou Esposito, texted him every single day early on in his recruitment. Harris stated that since the initial phase of his recruitment it seems as if communication from the Michigan staff has died down quite a bit, but his interest in the program has not waned.
Harris is also looking at Ohio State, NC State, Auburn, and South Carolina. He's a unique recruit with a skill set that would allow the U-M caching staff to utilize him in a variety of ways. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Harris has some room to grow and has been athletic enough on the high school level to play linebacker, EDGE, and fullback
Harris said that he is still a huge fan of Esposito and high on Michigan after taking a visit last summer. He does project as an EDGE/linebacker at the next level and his diversity is another appealing piece to his recruitment. It is very rare that a recruit verbalizes that he wants a program to reengage in their recruitment. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Esposito will surely increase communication now that Harris has thrown up the flare that his interest in coming to Ann Arbor is real.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recruiting: Michigan football lands prediction to land top prospect in Montana
REPORT: Michigan football a 'darkhorse' for nation's top prospect
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7