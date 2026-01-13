Michigan is trending to land another transfer portal QB

Michigan was able to retain its prized QB Bryce Underwood for his sophomore season, but the Wolverines' QB depth had taken a major hit. Heading into the 2025 season, the Wolverines had serviceable players behind Underwood -- luckily, Michigan didn't have to test that out since Underwood stayed healthy.

But heading into 2026, Michigan lost Jadyn Davis, Mikey Keene, and Davis Warren to the transfer portal, and Jake Garcia ran out of eligibility. Michigan had an unproven QB room with freshmen Brady Smigiel and Tommy Carr coming into the program, along with redshirt freshman Chase Herbsreit.

Michigan did land Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who is a veteran gunslinger who can back up Underwood. And it doesn't appear that Michigan is done finding portal QBs. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Michigan has emerged as the leader to land LSU's Colin Hurley.

Hurley's background

Hurley was a part of the 2024 class, after reclassifying, and was the youngest QB ever to enroll at LSU at age 16. He redshirted in 2024 and didn't play in 2025. With three years of eligibility remaining, Hurley could come to Michigan and sit behind Bryce Underwood and learn from some great offensive minds like Jason Beck and Koy Detmer Jr.

Hurley was a four-star prospect when he committed to LSU, with offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, and Penn State, among others. He was ranked as the No. 357 prospect and No. 25 QB, per the Composite.

On3 has Hurley as a three-star transfer and the No. 67 QB available.

Here was 247Sports' scouting report on Hurley:

"A quarterback protege of sorts that has flashed some arm talent over the years on both Friday nights and on the camp circuit. Owns a stocky frame having measured roughly 6-foot, 210 pounds in April of 2022. Got varsity snaps as an eighth grader at a storied Jacksonville Trinity Christian program and ended up leading the school to a Florida 2A state title as a freshman.

"Pretty mechanically sound for a youngster as he has cultivated a quick release and found ways to generate plenty of velocity through his torso. Has operated primarily out of a single-back spread attack that likes to move him around and shown that he can extend plays as he goes through his first, second and third progressions. However, shouldn’t exactly be viewed as a true dual-threat talent as he isn’t one that’s going to beat too many defenders to the edge with his footspeed. Must keep progressing and learn how to cut down on the errant throws while improving the completion percentage, but has some tools to work with and has made it clear that he isn’t afraid to punch the timesheet and get better, which is certainly encouraging.

"Destined to take a redshirt year after reclassifying from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024 in November of 2022 as he’s on track to start college classes at just 16 years old. Biggest thing once he arrives at the school of his choice will likely be learning how to process at a high level and figuring out how to keep drives alive while under duress, especially if he’s dealing with all the twitched-up pass rushers that patrol the SEC week in and week out."

Hurley's fit at Michigan

Hurley ran a spread offense in Florida during his high school career -- which fits what Michigan will be doing under Jason Beck. However, we wouldn't expect Hurley to come in and see any playing time, or back up Underwood.

This is more of a long-term fit, barring a transfer from Michigan. Hurley could come in and learn the system, bide his time, and compete for the starting job in two years -- if Underwood leaves after the 2027 season.