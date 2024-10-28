Wolverine Digest

Top recruits enjoy Michigan's win over MSU

In addition to having a good night on the football field against Michigan State, the Michigan Wolverines also had a good night on the recruiting trail. A whole host of top recruits from around the country descended upon Ann Arbor on Saturday to take in the in-state rivalry between the Wolverines and the Spartans, and they weren't disappointed.

After a slow start, the Wolverines found their rhythm offensively to regain the lead and ultimately secure a 24-17 victory. It was a huge statement win for head coach Sherrone Moore as he looks to change the current narrative surrounding his program. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 5-3 on the season and took a big step toward becoming bowl eligible.

Here's a look at some of the recruits who were in the Big House on Saturday night.

Savion Hiter: 4-Star RB, 2026

Shamari Earls: 4-Star CB, 2025

Andrew Babalola: 5-Star OL, 2025 & Avery Gach: 4-Star OL, 2025 (both committed)

Andrew Marsh: 4-Star WR, 2025 (committed)

Here are the latest Michigan Football recruiting rankings for the 2025 class:

On3

  • Big Ten: 4th
  • Nationally: 12th

247 Sports

  • Big Ten: 4th
  • Nationally: 14th

Rivals

  • Big Ten: 5th
  • Nationally: 16th

Current 2025 Commits:

  1. Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
  2. Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
  3. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  4. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  6. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  7. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  8. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  9. Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
  10. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  11. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  12. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  13. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  14. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  15. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  16. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  17. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

