Top recruits enjoy Michigan's win over MSU
In addition to having a good night on the football field against Michigan State, the Michigan Wolverines also had a good night on the recruiting trail. A whole host of top recruits from around the country descended upon Ann Arbor on Saturday to take in the in-state rivalry between the Wolverines and the Spartans, and they weren't disappointed.
After a slow start, the Wolverines found their rhythm offensively to regain the lead and ultimately secure a 24-17 victory. It was a huge statement win for head coach Sherrone Moore as he looks to change the current narrative surrounding his program. With the win, the Wolverines moved to 5-3 on the season and took a big step toward becoming bowl eligible.
Here's a look at some of the recruits who were in the Big House on Saturday night.
Savion Hiter: 4-Star RB, 2026
Shamari Earls: 4-Star CB, 2025
Andrew Babalola: 5-Star OL, 2025 & Avery Gach: 4-Star OL, 2025 (both committed)
Andrew Marsh: 4-Star WR, 2025 (committed)
Here are the latest Michigan Football recruiting rankings for the 2025 class:
On3
- Big Ten: 4th
- Nationally: 12th
247 Sports
- Big Ten: 4th
- Nationally: 14th
Rivals
- Big Ten: 5th
- Nationally: 16th
Current 2025 Commits:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
