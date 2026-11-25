It's going to be a messy event in Ann Arbor over potentially the next several months. Michigan was set to hire Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts last week. The Wolverines had reportedly signed a MOU with Alberts, which bound both parties to one another. However, on Tuesday, president-elect Cybele Raver reportedly pulled the plug on Alberts coming to Michigan.

With Alberts out, the Wolverines will have to still pay the $4 million buyout from Texas A&M, along with the $17,2 million owed from signing the MOU. In the meantime, current AD Warde Manuel has agreed to remain the AD at Michigan until Raver and Co. find the right person.

Alberts set to sue the university

Shortly after news broke on Tuesday, Alberts released a 'disheartened' statement regarding the disappointment he shared that Raver no longer wanted him to be the AD at Michigan. He was set to take a hard look at the Wolverines' athletic programs, with football at the forefront.

Now, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger has reported that Alberts is set to sue the university.

"Attorneys for Trev Alberts are drafting a lawsuit against the University of Michigan, and possibly incoming president C. Cybele Raver, seeking millions in damages over the school’s decision to terminate Alberts’ offer to be athletic director, lawyer Tom Mars tells Yahoo Sports."

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Dellenger reported that, with Michigan's letter pulling the offer from Alberts, his attorneys believe the Wolverines aren't willing to pay Alberts. The memorandum of understanding that Alberts signed guarantees more than $17 million in compensation plus a $4 million buyout owed to A&M for a figure in excess of $21 million.

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Raver is another person in question. Although she doesn't technically start until Dec. 1 at Michigan, Alberts' attorneys are looking at making her a defendant in the case, per Dellenger.

"Attorneys are considering naming Raver as a defendant and bringing against her a claim of interfering with the contractual relationship between Alberts and the university."

Alberts was supposed to start on Dec. 1, the same day as Raver. Although he hadn't started in an official capacity, Alberts had already begun looking into the football program. His attorneys are saying that he had already begun work for Michigan, and the Wolverines had pulled the plug.

While all this news has broke, Michigan's football program is slated to play Ohio State this weekend in 'The Game'. A win for Kyle Whittingham could give him another season, but with Warde Manuel at the helm, he could opt to give Whittingham another season regardless.

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