It's been a rollercoaster of a week in Ann Arbor. Last week, it appeared that Michigan had found its new athletic director to replace Warde Manuel, after news broke that president-elect Cybele Raver had agreed to hire Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts.

That all came crashing down on Tuesday. Per reports, Raver decided that Alberts wasn't the right fit after all and opted to continue the AD search. The only problem is that Michigan and Alberts signed an MOU, in which the Wolverines are responsible for paying him a boatload of money to never work one day at the university.

Manuel will now reportedly stay at Michigan until Raver and Co. find their new AD. And with the moves made, the Wolverines are now on the wrong side of college football history.

Michigan has the two largest AD buyouts ever

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Darren Rovell, Michigan has the two largest buyouts for an AD in college athletics history. The Wolverines owe Alberts $17.2 million after signing the MOU, and Manuel's buyout from Michigan sits at $7.1 million. The third AD is UCLA's Martin Jarmond at $6.5 million.

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It might never come out the true reason that Raver, or whoever, opted to not continue with Alberts, but the entire process was a disaster. One common theme that comes up with Alberts was his "it depends" saying from a deposition from his time as Nebraska's AD.

"Alberts said "it depends" when asked during a December deposition whether college coaches should ever have sexual relationships with student-athletes," the Detroit News reported. A lawsuit was filed by former Nebraska basketball player, Ashley Scroggin. She claimed that Nebraska failed to protect and properly investigate how she was groomed by an assistant basketball coach, Chuck Love, to carry on a secret relationship.

As for Manuel, his time as Michigan's AD has been filled with a few championships and scrutiny. And he opted to step down as the Wolverines' AD following the long Jenner & Block investigation.

"The culture review found that Warde Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes. At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees."

Manuel was expected to work through Dec. 31 and then ride off into the sunset. Instead, he will now continue to work as the Wolverines' AD until further notice.

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