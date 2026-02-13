Two Michigan Football Players Selected in Three-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft won't take place until the end of April, but draft season is in the air after players received their NFL Draft Combine invites. The Wolverines had eight players invited to the combine and Michigan could have up to nine players get selected in the NFL Draft.

The Wolverines aren't likely going to have any first-round picks this season, but in Chad Reuter's 2026 NFL mock draft on NFL.com, he has two Michigan players going in the first three rounds.

No. 42 overall (second round) Derrick Moore to the New Orleans Saints

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-year Wolverine had a terrific senior season in the maize and blue and only continued to boost his draft stock after playing in the Senior Bowl. NFL's Daniel Jeremiah called Moore a 'standout' after his week of practice leading up to the game.

"I can’t blame any offensive linemen who avoided the task of trying to block Moore this week. The former Michigan Wolverine had one of thewowmoments of the week when he showed his power on Tuesday, but it was on display each day in practice. He set the edge in the run game and was relentless as a pass rusher. He’s going to bring great value as a Day 2 pick this year."

The Saints generated 45 sacks as a team this past season and was 10th in the league. Getting Moore in the second round would only fortify their presence of getting to the quarterback. Moore had 10 sacks in 2025 for the Wolverines — which was good enough for 4th in the Big Ten.

During his career with Michigan, Moore was a team captain in 2025 and three-time All-Big Ten selection.

No. 98 overall (third round) Rayshaun Benny to the Minnesota Vikings

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rayshaun Benny had a solid five-year career with Michigan. He was an All-Big Ten selection this past season playing for the Wolverines.

Appearing in 54 games, Benny tallied 107 tackles, 12 TFLs, and four sacks for Michigan. Benny was never going to pop off the stat sheet, but he played a consistent role for Michigan and the Wolverines could count on Benny to clog the run lanes.

That's exactly what the Minnesota Vikings would be looking for if they were to choose him in the third round. The Vikings had one of the top teams in the NFL in terms of getting to the QB with Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner, and Jonathan Greenard.

If Minnesota keeps those three, the Vikings will be looking to add some youth along the interior. Getting Benny, who has a ton of experience, could add a rotational piece right away for the 2026 season.