New Orleans Saints 2027 Super Bowl Odds: Saints Toward Bottom Of NFL

The New Orleans Saints took a tiny step forward in their first season under Kellen Moore, going from 5-12 in 2024 to 6-11 in 2025. Of course, that’s not the type of improvement that they want to see in New Orleans.

Tyler Shough had some solid showings during his 10 starts as a rookie, and perhaps the Saints can build around him moving forward. However, they’re going to need a miracle if they want to make it all the way to the Super Bowl – but stranger things have happened, right?

If you’re a believer in the Saints, let’s take a look at where they are in the 2027 Super Bowl odds .

Saints Super Bowl 61 Odds

+10000 (Tied for 27th)

The good news for the Saints is they aren’t at the bottom of the league. They’re tied with NFC South rival Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans at +10000, and firmly above the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals, who each have +25000 odds to win it all.

These +10000 odds are the worst in the NFC South, though, with the Saints (and Panthers) slightly behind the Atlanta Falcons (+8000), and well back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +4000.

The Saints don’t have a ton of key free agents, but they could lose one player at each layer of the defense.

It’d be shocking if lifelong Saints lineman Cam Jordan went anywhere, but veteran linebacker Demario Davis is likely to hit the open market. Then you have cornerback Alontae Taylor, who could be looking for a payday with a new team.

New Orleans will need to add a few pieces on offense, though, as Alvin Kamara has dealt with injury issues, and there isn’t much depth at wide receiver.

The Saints are highly unlikely to go further than a strong regular season, but crazier things have happened. We’ll see what Moore can do with this team in his second season as head coach.

