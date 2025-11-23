Michigan captain says ‘I’ve never left’ despite missing trip to Maryland
When Michigan released its pregame injury report, it was shocking to see two names on the list: WR Semaj Morgan and LB Ernest Hausmann. Neither appeared to get injured in the win against Northwestern, and ahead of the game, Brooke Fletcher from Big Ten Network revealed that neither player traveled with the team to Maryland, but it wasn't due to disciplinary reasons.
Following Michigan's 45-20 win over Maryland, head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about their absence, but he wasn't going to reveal the reason.
"Yeah, they’re just working through some things, so not long-term things," Moore said of Morgan and Hausmann.
Will they be available for Ohio State?
"Yeah, we’ll see as we go through the week," Moore told the media.
Ernest Hausmann posts on social media
Michigan's leading tackler (68 tackles) posted on his X account (formerly Twitter) with three different messages following the Wolverines' win over Maryland and into Sunday morning. On Saturday night, he posted "The November Remembers. #TheGame" and then "I've never left. #GoBlue #TheGame"
On Sunday morning, Hausmann posted a much longer message on his social media account.
"Welcome.. Crazy week last week but want to say thank you for your patience. As my calling has been presented to me I just want you all to know that we are not all together just because. We are a team that was supposed to be combined for the greater purpose of God. We are called to go and transform the world by using our knowledge and wisdom from what we have learned in America to go out and change the world. I am thankful to have you all on this team. Let’s go do what we are called to do. #GoBlue #TheGame"
While it sounds promising that Hausmann will be back on the field Saturday against Ohio State -- we likely won't know for sure until the week progresses, or the reason why he didn't play against Maryland.
With OSU coming to town, Michigan can use as many healthy bodies as possible for this play-in game to make the College Football Playoff.