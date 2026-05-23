Urban Meyer Blasts Michigan Football 'Nonsense' and Admits it Damaged His Respect Level

Urban Meyer, whether you want to admit it or not, is one of the top college football coaches. He won at Utah, Florida, and Ohio State, and is now part of Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. One of Meyer's greatest feats is going 7-0 against Michigan as the head coach of the Buckeyes.

Appearing on 'The Script Podcast' with former Ohio State players Cardale Jones and Beanie Wells, Meyer wasted no time throwing another shot at his former rival. While Meyer claims 'former' hatred for Michigan, while no longer having the same hatred since he is an analyst, he also says he has more respect for the Wolverines than most.

However, after what has transpired in Michigan over the last several years, Meyer says his 'respect' level for the Wolverines has taken a hit.

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“There's no — name another person who respects that school more than I do," Meyer asked. "And I'm including probably some people that have gone there. That's how much I respect that school.

That's why we work so hard to beat them. I know their history. I was friends with Bo Schembechler.

I was friends with Lloyd Carr, Gary Moeller. I know those great players.

"When someone says they have great players, I snap all over people and say, what are you talking about? And so the respect I have for that school academically, the school as a football program. I'll tell you, that's taken a little bit of a hit though. What's gone on the last four or five years?”

Of course, Meyer is talking about a multitude of things that have gone wrong at Michigan. The sign-stealing scandal involving former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions that came to light during the Wolverines' magical 2023 national title run.

Then, the firing of other staffers and assistant coaches for off-field wrongdoings, and finally, Sherrone Moore being terminated before his second season was in the books. But, while Meyer might've lost respect for his former hated rival, he is happy for the new man in charge.

Meyer admits he told Kyle Whittingham not to take the job

Meyer, who is really good friends with new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, has been on record stating he told Whittingham to take the job at the Wolverines, as it was a 'no-brainer'.

However, he admitted to Jones and Wells that his first reaction was to not take the job. But following a 20-minute phone call with his former assistant, he knew it was a perfect match for both parties. Whittingham is going to come into Ann Arbor and run a clean program, and he is going to get Michigan back to being strong in the trenches.

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“I get a phone call one day. I talked to Kyle quite a bit and certainly text quite a bit," said Meyer. "And he retires, you know, he's a legendary coach at Utah. Arguably as good or better coach than anybody I've ever been around. I mean, him and Coach [Ryan] Day, to think those two guys are leading those two programs is phenomenal. They're both as good as I've ever been around.

"He calls me and he says, 'What do you hear this?' And I was like, why? I started laughing.

What? You know, I thought it was something, I don't know. And he says, I got a phone call from the Wolverines. I was like, whoa, wait a minute. And my first reaction is don't even, don't go there, pal.

“..They hired the right guy to get them back. He's 66 years old, but he's in a 50 year old body and mind. And then after we talked for about 20 minutes, my comment was, that's a perfect fit. I get it.”

Whittingham has also been public about his close relationship with the former Ohio State coach and how much guidance Meyer has given him. With Whittingham running the show, Meyer will likely gain all the respect lost in the last few years.