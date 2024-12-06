How did Michigan beat Ohio State? Urban Meyer gives a clear answer
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer went a perfect 7-0 against Michigan, and it's abundantly apparent how much the Wolverines' recent run of success in 'The Game' bothers the former Buckeye.
However, putting his clear loyalties aside, Meyer broke down how Michigan was able to knock off Ohio State for the fourth straight year, and it came down to one key factor for the Wolverines: Excellent run defense.
"The history of 'The Game' is, the team that wins the rushing battle usually wins the game. I'd say, always wins 'The Game'," Meyer told Big Ten Network's Gerry Dinardo during a segment of Urban Analysis. "You've got Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, two future high NFL draft picks, you better contain these guys. And that's what the Wolverines did."
Michigan limited Ohio State to just 77 rushing yards on 26 carries, with nine of those attempts yielding zero yards or resulting in a tackle for loss. Henderson was held to just 21 yards on ten carries, and Michigan did not allow the Buckeyes a first down on Ohio State's final 14 plays of the game.
"That's great run defense," Meyer said.
Meyer's full film breakdown can be viewed below:
Michigan got outstanding performances from defensive tackles Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Rayshaun Benny, as well as defensive ends Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore and T.J. Guy. it took all 11 defenders for Michigan's defense to shut down the Buckeyes' offense, but the defensive front led the way for the Wolverines.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI