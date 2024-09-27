Recruiting: Elite, four-star quarterback visiting Michigan for Minnesota game
Michigan football's quarterback situation has been a topic of conversation from the moment J.J. McCarthy declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Wolverines' QB room was talked about ad nauseum throughout the offseason, into fall camp, after Davis Warren won the starting job and when he was benched in favor of Alex Orji. The conversation continued this week with Barstool Sports' owner Dave Portnoy saying he'd spend $3 million to bring an elite quarterback to Ann Arbor.
Well, this weekend, one of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class will indeed be on the sideline of the Big House, in the form of high four-star Cocoa (Fla.) QB and Michigan commit Brady Hart. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder shared his travel plans on Friday morning via Twitter, and he's expected to be on hand when No. 12 Michigan hosts Big Ten-foe Minnesota on Saturday.
Hart, who is having an excellent junior season for Cocoa High School, is coming off his best performance of the year in which he threw for 527 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 54-51 loss to Venice last weekend. Completing 27-of-38 attempts, it was the fourth time in five games that junior threw at least three touchdown passes and the third time he's eclipsed 300 yards through the air this season.
Hart is considered the No. 93 overall prospect, No. 7 quarterback and No. 15 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He's off to an outstanding start to his junior season, completing 97-of-146 pass attempts (66.4%) for 1,724 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions so far in 2024.
It's fair to wonder how much Hart will get to see the Wolverines air it out on Saturday against the Golden Gophers. Michigan threw for just 32 yards in last week's 27-24 win over USC, and ranks 129th in the country in passing yards per game (122.8). Meanwhile, Minnesota's defense ranks No. 2 in the nation in passing yards allowed per game (99.5).
Whether it comes to fruition in 2024 or not, Michigan will need to get back to a place where it can be balanced offensively with the run and the pass. Prospects like Hart and 2025 four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback commit Carter Smith (No. 160 overall) bode well for the Wolverines' future, along with current true freshman signal-caller Jadyn Davis. hart has already started to generate some buzz among Michigan's fanbase, and he's likely to get a warm welcome in Ann Arbor this weekend.
