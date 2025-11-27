Urban Meyer sends clear message to Michigan fans ahead of Saturday’s showdown
Current Fox Sports college football analyst and former Ohio State head coach, Urban Meyer, sent a clear message on Thursday afternoon.
Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff show is in Ann Arbor for ‘The Game’ this Saturday, which Meyer serves as one of the hosts of the show. Meyer arrived in Ann Arbor on Thursday with a clear message on his shirt: ‘Beat Michigan.’ Of course, in typical OSU fashion, the ‘M’ in Michigan was crossed out.
To be fair to Meyer, he had a lot of success while in Columbus. He finished his time 7-0 against Michigan and won a National Championship with the Buckeyes in 2014.
However, OSU and new head coach Ryan Day have failed to take down the Wolverines since Meyer’s departure following the 2018 season.
Urban Makes His Prediction
To no surprise, nearly every season, the former Buckeye head coach makes his prediction, he has OSU winning the game. This year is no exception.
“Two names: Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate,” Meyer said, via On3. “If they play, they cover. If they don’t, they won’t. I still think the Buckeyes win, I just don’t see the Wolverines moving the ball against that defense. I don’t. All I can say is Vegas thinks it’s down to 10.5. Does Vegas know something?”
Urban and the rest of the Big Noon Kickoff will begin their show at 10 a.m. EST on Saturday morning. Where we can be sure that Meyer will continue his anti-Michigan takes.