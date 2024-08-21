USA TODAY ranks Michigan Football below Top 15 for upcoming season
Ten days before Michigan football returns to the gridiron, the Wolverines continue to be viewed as a program on the verge of a step backwards in the eyes of voters and projectionists. While most publications slotted U-M around the bottom of their Top 10 rankings heading into the 2024 season, others are predicting a more sizeable drop off for the reigning national champions.
One such publication is USA TODAY, who ranked all 134 FBS teams ahead of the season and slotted the Wolverines' at No. 16 to start the year. As has been a popular talking point throughout the offseason, USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg cites the departures of head coach Jim Harbaugh, and a plethora of NFL Draft selections as the reason for the Wolverines being ranked outside the Top 15.
Defending champ Michigan comes in at No. 16, well in range of the playoff, after an offseason exodus that includes quarterback J.J. McCarthy and coach Jim Harbaugh.- Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
Here are the 15 teams that USA TODAY has ranked ahead of Michigan entering this season: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Notre Dame, No. 8 Clemson, No. 9 Penn State, No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 11 Florida State, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 13 Utah, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 15 Kansas State.
Like many rankings and preseason polls leading into the 2024 season, USA TODAY considers the Wolverines the fourth-best team in the new, expanded Big Ten Conference. The rankings feature five Big Ten teams in its Top 25. Here's where all 18 league teams landed:
- No. 2 — Ohio State
- No. 4 — Oregon
- No. 9 — Penn State
- No. 16 — MICHIGAN
- No. 23 — USC
- No. 25 — Nebraska
- No. 28 — Iowa
- No. 34 — Wisconsin
- No. 46 — Rutgers
- No. 47 — Washington
- No. 49 — Maryland
- No. 61 — Minnesota
- No. 79 — Michigan State
- No. 86 — Northwestern
- No. 91 — UCLA
- No. 94 — Illinois
- No. 97 — Indiana
- No. 98 — Purdue
Michigan will host Fresno State on Aug. 31 (7:30 p.m. / NBC) for its 2024 season-opener at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Mich.
