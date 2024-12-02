Potential Michigan Football target enters transfer portal
It's very possible that the 2025 Michigan Wolverines look vastly different next season. Not only does the Wolverines have a top 10 -- maybe top-five -- recruiting class on the way, but Michigan is going to use the transfer portal to supplement needs. One position the Wolverines are likely going to target is at quarterback. Although five-star Bryce Underwood is on the way, Michigan will want a veteran who is able to compete and take Underwood under the wing.
One potential player of interest is former USC quarterback, Miller Moss. The junior gun-slinger announced on Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and seek new opportunities.
After a poor start to the season, USC benched Moss in favor of former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava who finished out the regular season.
Prior to Moss' benching, he threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Moss backed up Caleb Williams when he came to the Trojans, but he impressed last year during USC's bowl game. Moss threw for 372 yards and six touchdowns against Louisville.
This will be a name Michigan fans can keep an eye on.
