Michigan to Host Elite 5-Star Talent This Weekend

The Wolverines have a small, but talented three-man class for the 2027 recruiting cycle, but things appear to be heating up for Michigan. The Wolverines have been predicted to land a few prospects, all being on the defensive side of the football.

And while he hasn't been formally predicted to land at Michigan, the Wolverines could be in the driver's seat for five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who plans to visit Ann Arbor very shortly. According to Rivals' Greg Biggins, Fakatou has added an impromptu visit for Michigan this weekend. He will be in Ann Arbor on March 27-28.

The Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon prospect told Biggins that things worked out where he could get over to Michigan this weekend, connect with the staff, and watch a couple of practices. And it won't be the last time Fakatou is on campus.

After the visit this weekend, the five-star prospect plans on heading back to Michigan for its spring game on April 18. Then, he has an official visit set for June 15 at Michigan.

A spur of the moment visit is good for the Wolverines. Fakatou is coming off two visits to both Ohio State and Georgia, so the Wolverines need to get back into the thick of his recruitment after he visited two other powerhouse programs.

Scouting on Fakatou

The 6'6", 275-pound lineman is one of the most coveted players in the 2027 class. Fakatou is ranked as the No. 35 player in the country and No. 2 defensive lineman, per the Composite. The High School All-American has official visits lined up to schools like Ohio State, Texas, Oregon, and Penn State. Fakatou is also interested in seeing Notre Dame, along with setting up an official visit with Georgia.

Here is Rivals' scouting report on Fakatou:

"Behemoth defensive lineman with eye-catching movement skills and power. Checks in at around 6-foot-7.5, 265 pounds. Should easily get to around 300 pounds with his big frame. Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school to this point, but could end up sliding inside long-term. Flashes encouraging first-step quickness and has the power to forklift offensive linemen into the backfield. Turned in a productive freshman season, notching 10 tackles for loss and five sacks against strong competition."

The Wolverines recently signed five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows, and if Michigan could land Fakatou in the 2027 class, that could be a really good duo for the Wolverines for a few years. Michigan has had a lot of success with defensive linemen and we wouldn't expect that to change under Jay Hill and Kyle Whittingham.