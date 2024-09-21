USC vs. Michigan: Where to watch, game information, betting line
Michigan gets Big Ten play started on Saturday afternoon by taking on one of the new teams in the conference: USC Trojans. The Trojans, coming from the PAC-12, are also getting their first taste of Big Ten action and it won't come easy heading East into Ann Arbor.
USC is coming off a bye where it had two weeks to prepare for the maize and blue. Michigan, meanwhile, took down Arkansas State last weekend to get back over .500 at 2-1. While it's only Week 4, this game means everything to Michigan. Starting off 2-2 will all but mean the Wolverines will not be seeing another College Football Playoff appearance, but a win over the Trojans could change the whole trajectory of this season.
The Wolverines are starting Alex Orji on Saturday for his first career start. Michigan started Davis Warren the past three games but after throwing six interceptions, Sherrone Moore has decided to make a change. USC doesn't have those issues with its quarterback, Miller Moss. The first-year starter has been electric and has taken care of the football in both of his starts in 2024. Can the Michigan defense slow down the Trojans' pass attack? That's going to be a big question.
Before the game kicks, here is some information you need to know.
When: Saturday September 21 at 3:40 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Big House
TV: CBS
On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan +4.5 (-110)
Over/under total: 44 points
Moneyline: Michigan +160, USC -192
