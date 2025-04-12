Semaj Morgan shares one Michigan football WR is going to be a nightmare to defend in 2025
Michigan football had its issues throwing the football last season. The Wolverines had to rotate between three signal callers in 2024, and Michigan paid the price by having the 131st-ranked passing offense. But the pass-catchers didn't help either. Under Kirk Campbell, Michigan's wide receivers had issues creating separation, and running clean routes. But junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan says things are going to change under new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. The former North Carolina OC will allow the Wolverines' receivers to showcase their skills, Morgan told reporters.
Outside of the change in coordinator, Michigan brought in a few new playmakers to the receiver corps. The Wolverines signed three big-bodied freshmen, and signed two receivers from the portal. Michigan's slot receiver, Semaj Morgan, told reporters the room is a night and day difference from last season, and the Wolverines have plenty of 'dawgs' to throw to this year.
"I feel like it's night and day, to be honest with you," Morgan said. "We're very competitive. With this new offense we got, new things we do, it just fits everybody in the room very well, very perfect.
"We got a lot of dawgs and route runners and people who are really good with the ball in their hands. I just feel like the things that our coaches are doing to put us in position to get the ball will be very good for everybody in our room. I just can't wait to see especially what our young guys do and our transfers like [Donaven] McCulley and [Anthony Simpson]. I can't wait to see what those guys do."
But one guy is really standing out according to Morgan. The 6-foot-5 receiver from Indiana has been highly regarded by both coaches and players. Donaven McCulley was the Hoosiers' main target in 2023, accounting for 644 yards and six touchdowns through the air, but he had a tough time fitting in with the regime in 2024. However, Morgan says McCulley is going to be tough to defend this year for opposing defenses.
"He's just a freak, really. And he's really a dawg," he said. "He really reminds me of a taller version of myself. He really got that mentality to him. So it's like, you that big, you that talented, you got all the confidence in the world. I don't think nobody is going to be able to stop him this year to be honest with you. And I believe that wholeheartedly."
Michigan fans will get a chance to see Morgan and the WR corps in action on April 19 during Michigan's Spring Game.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wolverines WR says Michigan football fans will be surprised when they see the new offense
Social media erupts following Michigan basketball landing a former 5-star recruit
Michigan Football: Offensive line questions are starting to get answered
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7