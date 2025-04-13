Where ESPN ranks Michigan basketball transfers in new top-100 rankings
After landing four transfers from the portal, Dusty May has built the top-ranked transfer portal class. May has swung and landed some elite talent, including UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg. While the skilled big might not ever step onto campus in Ann Arbor, as he's still mulling over the NBA Draft, it shows May can compete with the big boys in college basketball.
Landing Landeborg was great, but May helped fill voids left by his two 7-footers. Vlad Goldin is definitely gone and Danny Wolf is likely going to the NBA Draft, so May landed two other bigs to pair with Lendeborg. Illinois' Morez Johnson Jr. and 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara are both signed and headed to Michigan.
Starting point guard Tre Donaldson is headed to Miami, but that came shortly after the Wolverines signed North Carolina's starting point guard Elliot Cadeau. The elite ball handler will provide Michigan with a veteran starter in 2025.
ESPN recently released its top 100 transfer rankings and the Wolverines have all four incoming transfers ranked in the top 50. Here's where each are ranked.
Forward Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB) No. 3
One of the most productive players in college basketball over the past two seasons, Lendeborg has put together back-to-back double-double campaigns. This season, he averaged 17.7 points, 11.4 rebounds (fourth in the country) and 4.2 assists.- ESPN
Center Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois) No. 22
Johnson showed flashes of his tremendous potential despite coming off the bench for most of the season, averaging 7.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.7 minutes. In eight games as a starter, he put up 9.9 points and 6.3 boards, and shot 69% from the field.- ESPN
Guard Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina) No. 33
One of the most gifted passers in college basketball, Cadeau started 68 games over the past two seasons in Chapel Hill. The former five-star prospect averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 assists, improving his 3-point shooting to 34%.- ESPN
Center Aday Mara (UCLA) No. 44
It took Mara about 1½ seasons to get going in Westwood, but he started becoming a real factor from mid-January until the end of the campaign. Over his final 16 games, Mara averaged 8.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, shooting 58% from the field.- ESPN
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Semaj Morgan shares one Michigan football WR is going to be a nightmare to defend in 2025
Wolverines WR says Michigan football fans will be surprised when they see the new offense
Michigan Football: Offensive line questions are starting to get answered
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7