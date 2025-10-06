Washington vs. Michigan football kickoff time and channel revealed for Week 8
Michigan football is set to head to Los Angeles this weekend for a big-time matchup against USC. The Trojans are coming off a bye week, and the Wolverines just took down Wisconsin, 24-10. While USC isn't ranked, the Wolverines are underdogs heading into game week, and all attention is on the Trojans.
However, next week, Michigan is back in Ann Arbor against Washington. The Huskies are coming off a win against Maryland, and UW appears to be an impressive team this season. On Monday, it was announced Michigan would host the Huskies next Saturday for a 12 p.m. ET game on Fox.
History between the two programs
Michigan lost last year in Washington, 27-17, but the Wolverines have controlled the series with the Huskies. The maize and blue are ahead 10-6 in the all-time series, and Michigan is 5-1 at home against Washington. The Wolverines have won the last three of four games with the Huskies.
The last time Washington was in the Big House, back in 2023, Michigan won 34-13. Blake Corum (135 yards) and Donovan Edwards (104 yards) both dominated the Huskies' run defense and both players scored two rushing scores each.
Washington QB Demond Williams will be a challenge for Michigan
Dual-threat signal callers have seemingly been a thorn in the side of Michigan for such a long time. The Huskies have a dynamic rushing attack centered around Williams and RB Jonah Coleman. Coleman averages nearly 100 yards per game and Williams is around 50 yards per game. Coleman has scored 10 times on the ground, while Williams has scored twice.
The sophomore QB has thrown for 1,226 yards, eight TDs, and one INT this season. But Michigan can take a page out of Ohio State's playbook, as the Buckeyes slowed the UW offense way down. Williams had his lowest output of the season, throwing for 173 yards and had negative rushing yards in the loss to OSU.
But before Michigan gets to Washington, the Wolverines need to take care of business this weekend against USC. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
