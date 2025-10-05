Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell reluctantly talks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood after defeat
Michigan took down Wisconsin, 24-10, on Saturday, and it was yet another loss for Luke Fickell. Since Fickell's arrival in 2023, he is one game under .500 with Wisconsin. The loss to Michigan is another snag in Fickell's time in Madison, but Wisconsin did put up a fight against the Wolverines.
Wisconsin went down on its opening drive and scored a TD with its third-string QB. The Wolverines would match on their drive, and then both offenses stalled. It was Michigan that came to life in the second half to get a couple of TDs on the board.
QB Bryce Underwood had a career day, throwing for 270 yards and a score. Following the game, Fickell was asked about the five-star phenom. It wasn't a subject Fickell wanted to hit, but he reluctantly talked about Michigan's signal caller.
"I know who that is," Fickell said of Underwood. "We’re talking about Wisconsin here. But I mean, he’s a good football player. I mean, I think they do a good job with him at being smart. Put him in situations where it’s not too much on him right now. He’ll grow and grow and grow, but he’s as talented as there is.
"And not just throwing the football, running the football, and getting ready. He made some of those plays today. He didn’t put the ball in jeopardy very much, and that’s probably a recipe for success for them. But I’m more concerned about Hunter and Danny O’Neil and our guys more than anything."
End of the game frenzy
The ending of the game was quite strange. Instead of calling timeouts in hopes of getting the ball back, Fickell allowed Michigan to drain the clock and it appeared like Fickell threw in the towel. But what was even more strange is that Michigan went no-huddle in the final seconds and it appeared Michigan wanted to score a touchdown to end the game. While the Wolverines didn't, Fickell was asked about Michigan's gesture.
"No, I don’t -- that’s part of the game," Fickell said. "If they choose to do that, they choose to do that. Those are just things you gotta remember, and you play better."
If Fickell is still around next time Michigan plays Wisconsin -- he will surely remember that.
