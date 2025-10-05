Michigan football propels upward in the latest AP Top 25 after dominant win over Wisconsin
The Michigan Wolverines moved up in the latest AP Top 25 Poll that was released on Sunday afternoon. After a 24-10 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, Michigan found itself moving up to No. 15. The Wolverines put it all together in the second half in the win over the Badgers. Bryce Underwood threw for 270 yards and Michigan's defense shut down the Badgers, except for the opening drive.
Here is the full top 25 list.
Top 25 poll
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- South Florida
- Florida State
Week 6 recap for Michigan
The Michigan offense came out of the bye looking very lethargic. Not only did Wisconsin go right down the field on its opening drive to score a touchdown, but the Wolverines' offense wasn't in sync in the first 2.5 quarters of the game. Michigan did go down and score an opening drive touchdown, but the Wolverines stalled after that.
However, coming out of the break, QB Bryce Underwood found himself a couple of reliable targets in WRs Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh. The Indiana transfer caught for 112 yards and a score, while the true freshman recorded 80 yards on four catches. Both players made a 50-50 catch, and McCulley was excellent, gaining yards after the catch.
RB Justice Haynes continues to dazzle. He ran for 117 yards and two scores, it was the fifth game in a row where Haynes rushed for over 100 yards. Backup Jordan Marshall rushed for 44 yards on nine carries in backup duty.
Save for the first drive, the Michigan defense was elite once again. The Wolverines had excellent play from their linebackers and secondary. Rod Moore was back in the Big House for the first time since 2023, and he came down with an INT. CB Zeke Berry was also back in the lineup, and he played great. Berry made a few open-field tackles that saved big gains.
Michigan will play USC in LA next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
