WATCH: Kenneth Grant’s Top Plays From 2023

It’s no secret that Michigan features what should be the most dominant defensive tackle duo in the country. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both entering their junior seasons (and quite likely their last seasons) in Ann Arbor. Both are projected to be two of the top defensive tackles taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, and quick look at their film provides pretty good insight as to why.
When it comes to Grant specifically, the 6-3, 340 pound behemoth can essentially do it all. He’s powerful enough to bull rush his way to the quarterback, agile enough to easily maneuver his way around even the best offensive linemen, quick enough to chase down running backs from behind, and he’s even shown he’s got the hands to make interceptions.
If he can continue his level of dominance from 2023 into 2024, the Wolverines will have a great shot at defending their status as reigning National Champions.
Here’s a look at some of his top plays from the 2023 season:
Michigan at Nebraska
The Wolverines had an early 7-0 lead over the Cornhuskers, and Nebraska QB Heinrich Haarberg’s pass was tipped at the line by EDGE Braiden McGregor.
“I heard the ball get tipped, but I didn’t know where it was,” Grant said. “And then I turned around and looked at (senior defensive end Jaylen Harrell). He’s looking up in the air. I was like, ‘What is he looking at?’ I just looked up and I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go get that.’ ”
Michigan at Penn State
With the Wolverines holding an early 14-3 lead over the Nittany Lions on the road, Grant made an incredible touchdown-saving play that could have changed the whole dynamic of the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was serving the first of a three-game suspension that day, but he summed up his thoughts on what that play meant tot he Wolverines during his postgame press conference.
“Kenneth Grant running down a running back in that game…I mean, I was up off my feet. It was one of the best plays of the season, that play by Kenneth Grant. Maybe one of the best plays ever. It was a ‘Guardian of Victory’ type of play. Kenneth was dominant in the game, he was the real tone-setter right from the first series.”
Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
In the two clips below, you can see Grant’s athleticism and technique on full display. In the first clip, Grant uses his spin move to get into the backfield and make the tackle. In the second clip, he uses great technique to easily get beyond the offensive lineman, but QB Jalen Milroe evades the would-be sack by getting rid of the ball quickly.
National Championship: Michigan vs. Washington
Although it was initially expected to be a huge test for the Michigan defense, the reality is that the Husky offense was completely overmatched from start to finish – and this pure power play by Grant is a perfect example of that dominance.
Overall, Grant finished the 2023 National Championship season with 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one interception. He was named All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches; third team, media, 2023), and shared Defensive Player of the Week honors seven times for his performance against ECU, UNLV, at Nebraska, at Michigan State, at Penn State, at Maryland, against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship.
