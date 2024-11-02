Wolverine Digest

WATCH: Michigan turns muffed punt into touchdown vs. Oregon

The Wolverines created a turnover and turned it into points in the first quarter against the No. 1 Ducks!

Matt Lounsberry

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Michigan football got off to a slow start today against No. 1 Oregon, with two three-and-outs on offense wrapped around an opening-drive touchdown for the Ducks.

However, during the Wolverines' second punt, special teamer Joe Taylor popped Oregon returner Ryan Pellum with a big hit that jarred the ball loose and gave Michigan excellent field position. Six plays later, the Wolverines cashed in the turnover for a touchdown when quarterback Davis Warren found wide receiver Tyler Morris for six.

Check out the two plays below:

Joe Taylor Forces a Fumble

Davis Warren Touchdown Pass to Tyler Morris

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Football