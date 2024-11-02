WATCH: Michigan turns muffed punt into touchdown vs. Oregon
The Wolverines created a turnover and turned it into points in the first quarter against the No. 1 Ducks!
Michigan football got off to a slow start today against No. 1 Oregon, with two three-and-outs on offense wrapped around an opening-drive touchdown for the Ducks.
However, during the Wolverines' second punt, special teamer Joe Taylor popped Oregon returner Ryan Pellum with a big hit that jarred the ball loose and gave Michigan excellent field position. Six plays later, the Wolverines cashed in the turnover for a touchdown when quarterback Davis Warren found wide receiver Tyler Morris for six.
Check out the two plays below:
Joe Taylor Forces a Fumble
Davis Warren Touchdown Pass to Tyler Morris
