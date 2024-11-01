Game Predictions: Michigan vs. No. 1 Oregon
Opportunities like these don't come around all that often.
Coming off a win over its in-state rival, Michigan (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) seeks its first win over a No. 1 team since 1984 when Oregon (8-0, 5-0) comes to the Big House on Saturday. The Wolverines are 3-16-1 all-time against the nation's top-ranked team, with their last victory coming against Miami, 22-14, over 40 years ago.
It will be a tall task for Michigan to earn its fourth-ever win against a No. 1 team this weekend. The Wolverines enter this matchup as a 14.5-point underdog to the Ducks, who have hit their stride following two subpar performances to begin their season. This will be the sixth-ever meeting between Michigan and Oregon. The Wolverines hold a 3-2 edge in the series, but the Ducks have won each of the last two.
Below, Michigan Wolverines On SI editor Chris Breiler, senior writer Trent Knoop and contributing writer Matt Lounsberry share their thoughts on the game with Two Bold Predictions, Game Previews, and Final Score Predictions.
Chris’ Two Bold Predictions
1. It will be within one touchdown at the half
There's a belief among some analysts that Oregon wont simply walk into the Big House and cruise to an early victory, and I subscribe to that belief. I think the Michigan defense makes things difficult for the Ducks early on, and the game is within a touchdown when the two teams head into the locker rooms at the half.
2. Michigan forces two turnovers
Not only does Michigan have to avoid turning the ball over to win this game, but I think the defense will also need to force multiple turnovers from the Oregon offense - and I think they do it. The Michigan secondary will need to play its best game of the season (by far) to give the Wolverines a chance on Saturday, and I think it results in two interceptions. Whether or not Michigan can capitalize by scoring points off of those interceptions is another story.
Trent’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Michigan throws for over 200 yards
This probably seems overly bold, but when you think about the Oregon offense, it seems possible. The Ducks have one of the best scoring offenses in college football and Oregon can score in a hurry. This game could go like it went against Texas early in the year. If the Ducks get an early lead over Michigan, the Wolverines might have to turn to the air to attempt to win the game. If Davis Warren and Alex Orji have to throw the ball a ton, 200 yards is more than possible.
2. Michigan has zero turnovers
Turnovers have been a major issue for Michigan, especially through the air. But last weekend was a welcome change when the Wolverines didn't turn it over one time. This could be a different ballgame if Oregon makes Michigan throw the football. But Davis Warren should have more confidence after last weekend and playing turnover-free ball has been talked about a ton by the coaching staff, and I think Michigan will play pretty clean for the most part.
Matt’s Two Bold Predictions
1. Kalel Mullings runs for 75+ yards with a touchdown
The fifth-year senior is coming off his lowest output of the season in the win over Michigan State, in which Mullings was held to just 18 yards on 13 carries. Oregon's defense is stout, but the Ducks showed some susceptibility against the run early in the year. Mullings has gotten some negative headlines this week after being singled out in the postgame skirmish between the Wolverines and Spartans last week. It feels like some ingredients are in place for him to have a big game against the Ducks.
2. Michigan scores first
The Wolverines' defense has struggled on opening possessions, while their offense hasn't often gotten out to quick starts. I'll go out on a limb and suggest that trend reverses in this game. Oregon is making the long trip east, and the Big House should be rocking early as it welcomes in the nation's No. 1-ranked team. With those factors in place, Michigan jumps to an early lead on Saturday.
Chris’ Preview, Score Prediction
This game will ultimately be decided by a key battle between Oregon's passing attack and Michigan's secondary. Although we've seen glimpses of greatness from the Wolverine secondary, it's far more common to see that unit playing inconsistent and out of position. There's no question that they'll face their biggest challenge of the season on Saturday against the Ducks, and I just don't have enough confidence that they'll be able to prevent Dillon Gabriel from creating big plays through the air -- not for four quarters.
Score Prediction: Oregon 34, Michigan 17
Trent’s Preview, Score Prediction
Anything could happen in college football on any given Saturday. We've seen it this season when Vanderbilt beat Alabama, among other upsets. But the Wolverines will need some balls to bounce their way this weekend. Oregon is the No. 1 ranked team for a reason and the Ducks have a very experienced team with a good quarterback behind center, Dillon Gabriel. The Michigan secondary, who has been beaten a ton this year, will be tested early and often. If Will Johnson can't play, it could be an even longer day for the maize and blue. If the Wolverines are able to win this game it's because the offense took a whole new level and the Michigan defense plays its best game of the year -- plus stay turnover-free. Seems like a tall task for the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.
Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Michigan 17
Matt’s Preview, Score Prediction
Part of me has a feeling Michigan is going to play Oregon tough in this game. Another part knows the Ducks are more than capable of blowing the Wolverines out if we see U-M play the way it did against Texas and Illinois. In order to pull this off, Michigan has to control the clock with its run game and protect the football on offense. Defensively, the Wolverines need its front seven to get after Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, which is difficult considering the Ducks' weapons at wide receiver and how quickly Gabriel gets rid of the ball in the pocket. There's a scenario in which this game comes down to the last couple of possessions, but Michigan hasn't shown me enough this season to predict that in good faith.
Score Prediction: Oregon 31, Michigan 17
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI