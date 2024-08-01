WATCH: Sherrone Moore builds his perfect Michigan offensive lineman
Prior to becoming the head coach at the University of Michigan, Sherrone Moore had established himself as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country from 2021-23. During that time, he helped develop an offensive line that became the first unit to win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards - an annual award given to the best offensive line in college football. His job title may be different in 2024, but there's no doubt that he'll continue to play a role in making sure that the Wolverines continue their track record of developing elite offensive linemen in Ann Arbor.
Speaking with CBS Sports at Big Ten Media Days, Moore was asked to build the perfect Michigan offensive lineman. Here's how he responded:
Size: Jake Long
Hard to argue with Moore's selection here. Long, a 6-7, 322 pound tackle was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2008 NFL Draft. During his final season in Ann Arbor, Long was named first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and the media, along with earning Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Strength: Michael Onwenu
The 6-3, 350 pound guard spent four years at the University of Michigan before becoming a sixth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Although Moore was working with the tight ends during the time that Onwenu was at Michigan, he would obviously have good insight into the former U-M guard's strength. The fact that he put him at the top of the list is quite the compliment considering all of the powerful guards that have come through Ann Arbor.
Football IQ: Trevor Keegan
The 6-6, 320 pound guard was a critical piece on the offensive line during Michigan's 2023 National Championship run. He appeared in 44 games and made 37 starts throughout his career, while also being named team captain as a graduate student in 2023. Keegan was also a major reason why the Wolverines became the first (and only) program to capture back-to-back Joe Moore Awards. Following the 2023 season, Keegan was selected in the fifth-round (No. 172 overall) by the Philadelphia Eagles.
Toughness: Taylor Lewan
There's no question that Moore got it right with this pick. Taylor Lewan was everything you wanted in an offensive lineman at the University of Michigan - big, physical, mean, and loved to talk trash. Lewan carried that style of play over to the NFL after becoming a first-round selection (No. 11 overall) by the Tennessee Titans, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl during his nine seasons in the league.
Agility: Drake Nugent
Drake Nugent was is surprisingly agile for a guy who's 6-2, 301 pounds. He started all 15 games at center during the 2023 National Championship season and voted First-team All-Big Ten. Nugent was also a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, an annual award given to the best center in all of college football. Although he went undrafted during the 2024 NFL Draft, Nugent was ultimately picked up by the San Francisco 49ers as a UDFA.
