'We're all young and hungry': Michigan wide receivers confident heading into game week
After losing the two most productive wide receivers from the 2023 season, the Wolverines will be looking for new leaders to emerge in 2024. Veteran wideout Tyler Morris headlines what should be a very productive group for Michigan this fall, including guys like Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore, Amorion Walker, and CJ Charleston. Although the Michigan offense doesn't necessarily rely on a high-powered attack through the air, there's no doubt that the Wolverines will need success in the passing game to achieve their goals this fall.
"I like that we're all young and hungry," Morgan said. "We all want to prove ourselves. Everybody comes in, everybody works hard. And we all do the extra things, such as watch film, go over drawings, do extra walk-throughs."
From a statistical standpoint, Morgan is the most productive returning wide receiver for Michigan this fall. During his freshman year in 2023, he accounted for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 receptions through the air.
Although Morgan is expected to take a big step forward in 2024, many are looking at junior wideout Tyler Morris to be the primary target among the group. Morris, who was responsible for one of the biggest plays of the 2023 season against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, has embraced his new role as a leader among the wide receivers.
"I'm focusing on trying to be a leader on the team, but especially in the room," Morris said. "There's not a whole lot of experience, but I'm completely confident in our room. I really just want to be the leader in that room. And then as a player, just be somebody our coaches and my teammates can count on."
Amorion Walker, who returned to Ann Arbor after spending just a few months down in Oxford with Ole Miss, says that his experience in playing defensive back with the Wolverines last season has helped make him a better receiver.
"I played receiver my whole life," Walker said. "I moved to DB to try and help the team out. I feel like palying DB made me a better receiver. It let me see the other side of the ball, I know what position guys don't like to be in, I know how I kind of want to set them up now based on just having a defensive mindset, while also having a receiver mindset too."
With questions surrounding just how good they can be, it's clear that this group is eager to prove themselves in the coming weeks.
"It's like a dog that hasn't eaten in weeks. I'm ready, I'm hungry, I'm humble. I'm going to stay where my feet are at, but I'm pressing on every day." - Amorion Walker
"We're out there making plays. And it makes me think, once we get into the season, everything's going to be okay." - Tyler Morris
"I love challenges like that because I feel like i can always rise to them. I've been working hard in this since i was six years old, so I'm real confident in my training. We want to work to keep staying at the top. We don't want to just be at the top for one season and then we just fall down. No, we want to keep going. We want to be a powerhouse." - Semaj Morgan
