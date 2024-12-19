'We’re beyond ecstatic for him': Kirk Herbstreit opens up about his son, Chase, committing to Michigan Football
Michigan football made national headlines went it flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the 2025 recruiting class, but the Wolverines weren't done there.
Sherrone Moore and Co. more covertly recruited Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier signal-caller Chase Herbstreit, the son of ESPN College Gameday analyst and former Ohio State Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit. Chase, considered an unranked prospect by most recruiting services, committed to Michigan on Dec. 8.
As can be expected, Chase's decision to head to Ann Arbor was met with anger from a vocal portion of Ohio State's fanbase. Making an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast, the elder Herbstreit gave his first full public comments regarding his son's decision to commit to the Wolverines and the reaction it drew from his home state.
“I’ve kind of stayed out that world a little bit,” Herbstreit said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of reaction intentionally, just because I know 80 percent of the people are thrilled and 20 percent are going to be jackasses.”
Herbstreit noted that Chase has been "a lifelong Ohio State fan", but the Buckeyes never offered his son a scholarship.
“Out of all my kids, he’s the guy that cried when they (lost) games,” Herbstreit said. “He’s an Ohio State junkie. Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship. They were close.”
Michigan, meanwhile, did express interest and provided Herbstreit an opportunity to compete at the highest level of college football and continue his development.
“He’s kind of in that area where he’s fighting,” Herbstreit said of his son. “Most of those guys — big schools like Michigan and Ohio State and Notre Dame, the schools that he was looking at the most — they’re almost like, ‘Why don’t you go to the MAC; we’re going to bring in this portal guy that we know a little bit more about,’ and they’re not really into developing young players and investing and hope they become a great player.”
Michigan was in need of adding multiple quarterbacks this offseason after seeing redshirt sophomores Alex Orji and Jayden Denegal enter the transfer portal, leaving the Wolverines with just two scholarship players at the position: redshirt junior Davis Warren and true freshman Jadyn Davis.
Underwood, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, is viewed as Michigan's future at the position, but Herbstreit adds developmental depth and the Wolverines' coaching staff are expected to add an experience veteran to the QB room out of the transfer portal this offseason.
“Sherrone Moore and his staff believe, and I think they’ve seen his competitive spirit and fire, and what he did on the field this year to give him this opportunity,” Kirk Herbstreit said of Chase. “You know, it’s very different for our family. Our family behind the scenes has been scarlet and grey our whole lives.”
Despite the Herbstreit family's love and support for Kirk's alma mater, the college football analyst said it's a "thrill" to see his son get the opportunity to continue his career at Michigan.
“We’re beyond ecstatic for him," Herbstreit said.
As for Ohio State, Herbstreit said his hasn't heard anything from Ryan Day or the Buckeyes' staff in the days since Chase committed to the Wolverines. “None of them texted me, ‘hey, congratulations on Chase.’ I didn’t hear anything from anybody,” Kirk said.
The same can be said when the Herbstreit family was in Columbus to celebrate a senior day celebration for their elder son, Zak, who is wrapping up his final season with the Buckeyes.
“Nobody said anything," said Herbstreit, who will be on the call with ESPN colleague Chris Fowler for Ohio State's home playoff game against Tennessee on Saturday. "It was like, ‘OK … I’ll see you next week, Tennessee, looking forward to it. I’ll call you this week.” It was just kind of business mode.”
