Week 13 Michigan Football vs. Northwestern game time, channel revealed
Week 13 will be a big week for the Michigan football team. Sitting at 5-5 on the season, Northwestern will come to Ann Arbor a week before Ohio State. If the maize and blue want to become bowl eligible then this will be the game to do so. The Wildcats are currently 4-5 and 2-4 in Big Ten play.
The 3:30 window has been popular for Michigan this season and once kickoff times were announced on Monday afternoon -- that's when the Wolverines will be playing on November 23. Michigan will host Northwestern for a 3:30 p.m. ET kick and the game will be aired on FS1.
Michigan controls a 55-13-2 all-time record against the Wildcats. The Wolverines have won the past seven games in the series. The last time Northwestern won was back in 2008 when the 'Cats took down Michigan, 21-14.
