Michigan football vs. Northwestern betting line, odds Wolverines win the game
Michigan enjoyed a much-needed bye this past week, but the Wolverines will play football once again this coming week. The Wolverines are hitting the road for a game against Northwestern. The Wolverines are sitting at 7-2 on the season, and Michigan still continues its destiny.
But a win over Northwestern is a must if the Wolverines are going to do that. Here is the early game line, and the odds Michigan gets the job done against the 'Cats.
Game line via DraftKings
Michigan is the road team in this game, but the game will be played at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The chances are quite high that there is a big Michigan showing this weekend, and the oddsmakers could take that into consideration.
According to DraftKings, Michigan is a 10-point favorite over the 'Cats. Northwestern just fell to USC 38-17 and the Wolverines were resting on their bye week in hopes of getting healthy. The current over/under is set at 41.5 points.
History between the two programs
The Michigan Wolverines have completely dominated the series with Northwestern. The Wolverines hold a 56-12-2 lead over the Wildcats and Michigan has won the last eight games between the two schools. In the last 10 meetings, Michigan has gone 9-1.
Last season, the 'Cats came to Ann Arbor, and Michigan walked all over Northwestern and left with a 50-6 win. The last time Northwestern beat Michigan was back in 2008, when the 'Cats won 21-14 in the Big House.
Since 2000, Michigan has gone 13-2. The two teams began playing against one another back in 1924, and the Wolverines won the very first game, 27-0.
Wolverines' Odds vs. Northwestern
According to ESPN's analytics, Michigan has a 79.2% chance to take down Northwestern this weekend. The 'Cats fell to USC but Northwestern was in the game for most of the night. USC's Jayden Maiava made Northwestern pay.
Will we see a breakout game from Bryce Underwood? It's possible and it's needed if Michigan is going to do what it wants. But the Wolverines will also continue to rely on Jordan Marshall and the rushing attack to carry the offense if Underwood remains off.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
More From Michigan On SI:
- Joel Klatt says Michigan football is battling two major problems with 3 games left
- Joe Lunardi makes three bold predictions regarding Michigan basketball's season
- Michigan football aims to flip another LB after two successful flips
- Michigan football zeroes in on two key flip targets ahead of National Signing Day