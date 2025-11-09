SI

College Football Playoff and Bowl Projections After Week 11: Where to Slot Miami

How the selection committee views the ACC could impact the remaining bowl games, which also may not fill up with eligible teams.

Bryan Fischer

Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion catches a touchdown pass against Syracuse.
Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion catches a touchdown pass against Syracuse. / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images
The postseason is coming into much sharper focus after a wild Week 11 produced a host of memorable moments, a handful of key upsets and several incredible title-shifting outcomes. 

Much of the focus will naturally start with the College Football Playoff and who can possibly take advantage of the ACC’s slipup Saturday when both Louisville and Virginia fell as home favorites to unranked opponents. The Big 12 feels fairly straightforward with Texas Tech looking like the class of the league no matter who is its opponent in the conference title game. There is a limited number of programs who could force the committee to include the Red Raiders and another Big 12 team. 

Which brings us back to the most controversial projection: The ACC actually gets a second team into the field and it’s none other than … Miami. The Hurricanes were brought up several times by selection committee chair Mack Rhoades on Tuesday in respect for their talent, but he noted that consistency was a factor. Well, if they happen to win out, as is now projected, they would show that and secure wins over a pair of teams also in the CFP field. That is enough to give them a slight edge over any potential 10–2 or 9–3 teams, including Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Utah and BYU. 

That decision, in turn, causes plenty of fascinating matchups in the non-CFP bowls. Suddenly red-hot UConn gets maneuvered into the Cure Bowl to face Group of 5 bid candidate James Madison for example, while Hawai’i-Navy should be an offensive shootout on Christmas Eve at a completely packed stadium for the Hawaii Bowl. BYU and Virginia, potential playoff teams, meet in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Iowa State–Northwestern stage a game full of grit in the Rate Bowl and Utah-Pitt should be plenty of fireworks in the Holiday Bowl. 

Let’s also call attention to the current projection that the sport is going to be two teams short of reaching the full allotment of bowl-eligible teams. That’s great news for the FBS’s two newest teams in Missouri State and Delaware, which normally wouldn’t be eligible to make the postseason but would get preference over the plethora of 5–7 teams. Both wind up getting some decent matchups in the Salute to Veterans and Sports bowls.

With all that in mind, here is how Sports Illustrated sees the playoff and all of 35 bowl games coming together to form the postseason picture in 2025–26 after Week 11.

College Football Playoff Projected Rankings After Week 11

  1. Ohio State
  2. Alabama
  3. Texas A&M
  4. Indiana 
  5. Georgia
  6. Mississippi
  7. Texas Tech
  8. Oregon
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Georgia Tech
  11. Miami
  12. South Florida

First Round

  • No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon
  • No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Texas Tech
  • No. 11 Miami vs. No. 6 Mississippi
  • No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia

Quarterfinals

  • Orange Bowl: No. 4 Indiana vs. winner of No. 12 South Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
  • Cotton Bowl: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. winner of No. 11 Miami vs. No. 6 Mississippi
  • Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Alabama vs. winner of No. 10 Georgia Tech at No. 7 Texas Tech
  • Rose Bowl: No. 1 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Oregon

Bowl Projections After Week 11

Bowl

Date

Matchup

L.A. Bowl

Dec. 13

Washington vs. San Diego State

Salute to Veterans Bowl

Dec. 16

Troy vs. Delaware

Cure Bowl

Dec. 17

James Madison vs. UConn

68 Ventures Bowl

Dec. 17

Old Dominion vs. Central Michigan

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Dec. 19

Arkansas State vs. Utah State

Gasparilla Bowl

Dec. 19

East Carolina vs. Coastal Carolina

Potato Bowl

Dec. 22

Boise State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Boca Raton Bowl

Dec. 23

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern

New Orleans Bowl

Dec. 23

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Frisco Bowl

Dec. 23

Kansas vs. Cal

Hawai‘i Bowl

Dec. 24

Hawai‘i vs. Navy

Sports Bowl

Dec. 26

Toledo vs. Missouri State

Rate Bowl

Dec. 26

Iowa State vs. Northwestern

First Responder Bowl

Dec. 26

UTSA vs. TCU

Military Bowl

Dec. 27

Memphis vs. Ohio

Pinstripe Bowl

Dec. 27

Iowa vs. Wake Forest

Fenway Bowl

Dec. 27

NC State vs. North Texas

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Dec. 27

BYU vs. Virginia

Arizona Bowl

Dec. 27

Fresno State vs. Western Michigan

New Mexico Bowl

Dec. 27

Washington State vs. New Mexico

Gator Bowl

Dec. 27

Louisville vs. Oklahoma

Texas Bowl

Dec. 27

Cincinnati vs. Vanderbilt

Birmingham Bowl

Dec. 29

Army vs. Marshall

Independence Bowl

Dec. 30

Baylor vs. Western Kentucky

Music City Bowl

Dec. 30

Minnesota vs. LSU

Alamo Bowl

Dec. 30

Houston vs. USC

ReliaQuest Bowl

Dec. 31

Illinois vs. Tennessee

Sun Bowl

Dec. 31

Arizona vs. SMU

Citrus Bowl

Dec. 31

Michigan vs. Texas

Vegas Bowl

Dec. 31

Nebraska vs. Arizona State

Armed Forces Bowl

Jan. 2

Tulane vs. Kennesaw State

Liberty Bowl

Jan. 2

Kansas State vs. UNLV

Mayo Bowl

Jan. 2

Duke vs. Missouri

Holiday Bowl

Jan. 2

Utah vs. Pitt

TBD/Bahamas Bowl

TBD

Buffalo vs. Jacksonville State

Bryan Fischer
Bryan Fischer
BRYAN FISCHER

Bryan Fischer is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college sports. He joined the SI staff in October 2024 after spending nearly two decades at outlets such as FOX Sports, NBC Sports and CBS Sports. A member of the Football Writers Association of America's All-America Selection Committee and a Heisman Trophy voter, Fischer has received awards for investigative journalism from the Associated Press Sports Editors and FWAA. He has a bachelor's in communication from USC.

