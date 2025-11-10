Michigan's College Football Playoff chances continue to plummet entering Week 12
The Michigan Wolverines entered their second bye week at a great time. Sitting at 7-2 on the season, Michigan has three games remaining on the table and if the Wolverines want to make the College Football Playoff, they must win out.
Which is why the bye came at a perfect time. Michigan has too many injury issues and now the Wolverines were able to rest and get players like Cole Sullivan, Jimmy Rolder, Jaishawn Barham, Donaven McCulley, and Justice Haynes closer to game action.
There were also some upsets this past weekend, and the Wolverines found themselves rising up the rankings. Even in the advanced analytics, like ESPN's Football Power Index, Michigan rose upward. The Wolverines went from No. 19 to No. 18 entering Week 12 action.
What is the FPI and how does it calculate its rankings?
The Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season. FPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Projected results are based on 20,000 simulations of the rest of the season using FPI, results to date, and the remaining schedule. Ratings and projections update daily. FPI data from seasons prior to 2019 may not be complete.
Michigan's Remaining Odds
The FPI still projects Michigan to go 8.8-3.2 this season, with the Wolverines' most likely loss coming to Ohio State at the end of the season. Michigan has a 10.1% chance to win out, and a 0.6% chance to win the Big Ten Conference. While Michigan was on a bye, the Wolverines' CFP chances took another hit.
Last week, Michigan had a 13.3% chance to make the Playoff, but now, the Wolverines are listed with a 6.7% chance to get into the CFP. The analytics aren't giving Michigan much of a chance to take down the Buckeyes at the end of the season, which is a likely reason Michigan's odds continue to plummet.
Wolverines taking on the Wildcats
The 'Cats fell to USC on Friday night, 38-17, but Northwestern was in the game for most of the night. The 5-4 Wildcats are a stingy bunch and Michigan will have to take Northwestern seriously to come away with a win.
Northwestern has a top-five rushing attack in the Big Ten and the 'Cats defense was ranked in the top five last week, but the Trojans' win hurt the Northwestern defense. The Wildcats are good at stopping the pass and don't usually give up a ton of points. The Wolverines' offense will need to be clicking on Saturday against Northwestern.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Joel Klatt says Michigan football is battling two major problems with 3 games left
- Joe Lunardi makes three bold predictions regarding Michigan basketball's season
- Michigan football aims to flip another LB after two successful flips
- Michigan football zeroes in on two key flip targets ahead of National Signing Day