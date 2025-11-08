Joel Klatt says Michigan football is battling two major problems with 3 games left
Michigan is enjoying a much-needed bye week after squeaking out a win against Purdue last weekend. The Wolverines escaped the Boilermakers with a 21-16 win and now Michigan is hopeful to get healthy for the final stretch run of the season.
Recently, Fox's Joel Klatt spoke about Michigan's season. The Wolverines are ranked No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but with three games left -- including a season finale against Ohio State -- Klatt talked about the two things Michigan is currently battling: Youth and injuries.
“This team, Michigan, is battling right now two things that are really hard to overcome for any team. Youth and injury, and they're not the only team battling this, but of the teams that are really pushing for a playoff spot, they are the most youthful team, not only in the Big Ten, but of any of the teams pushing for a playoff spot," Klatt said of the Wolverines.
"They are really young. They're starting six freshmen on the offense, three offensive linemen. Jordan Marshall is a redshirt freshman. Bryce Underwood is a true freshman. And then Andrew Marsh is a true freshman on the outside. So you've got the three up front, you've got the three skilled position players, six freshmen on the field starting for Michigan.
"They've also now had a bunch of injuries on the defensive side, in particular at linebacker. You had Cole Sullivan, he went down at linebacker. Jimmy Rolder has gone down. [Jaishawn] Barham has gone down. Like a lot of guys, [Donaven] McCulley goes down the wide receiver. All of these guys, they're going to have to bring up more young players.”
Bryce Underwood has three games to get it done
While Michigan is ranked No. 21, the Wolverines still control their destiny. Michigan has a favorable schedule, playing both Northwestern and Maryland before the final game at home against Ohio State. If the Wolverines can win out, they are going to make the CFP.
However, if Michigan is going to get the job done, Klatt needs to see more out of Bryce Underwood. The former five-star hasn't looked very good in the last two games. In games against Michigan State and Purdue, Underwood's footwork and accuracy have been off.
The Wolverines need to develop Underwood's physical game in a hurry.
“And obviously, they're going to lean on the fact that they haven't lost to Ohio State since 2019. But a winnable slate of games through November, and now it comes down to just Bryce Underwood continuing to develop. They need to develop him as a passer," Klatt said of Michigan's starting QB.
"I have not seen the amount of development from Bryce Underwood as a passer as I'd like to see. His footwork is still poor. He still misses way too many passes high, partly because his arm angle is way too low.
"You know, there are things that he has to do a lot better to become a really great college football quarterback. Right now, he's relying a lot on skill and on talent. And that only is going to get you so far because there are things that you've got to do from an efficiency standpoint, from footwork, release, accuracy and touch, that are what I would call constants.
“They have to be there. And those are things that he's going to have to develop over the next few weeks. And candidly, it still looks a lot like the first few games. And so I'm a bit surprised that I haven't seen more development from Underwood. Obviously, the talent is there and just his physical ability. And also, their ability and their maturation as an offense is far past where they were a year ago."
Michigan will return to action next Saturday at Northwestern. The game will be played at Wrigely Field.