Michigan football earns another projection saying it will land the state’s No. 2 recruit

The Wolverines are looking to build up their 2027 class in a hurry.

Trent Knoop

Michigan has built a top-10 2026 recruiting class, but the Wolverines aren't done yet. There are still several flip targets Michigan is after and a few players might be trending toward the Wolverines. But Michigan is also looking into its future classes.

In the 2027 class, there are some big-time prospects from the state of Michigan, and one of the best in the country is trending toward the Wolverines. Four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen had already been projected to land in Ann Arbor, but the projections keep coming in.

Maize and Blue Review's Trevor McCue placed a prediction in favor of Michigan landing Kitchen with a confidence level of 80. There are now five predictions in favor of the Wolverines landing Kitchen.

Who is Recarder Kitchen?

Kitchen is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound edge rusher out of Muskegon (MI). He is ranked as the No. 106 player and the No. 16 edge rusher per the Composite. Kitchen holds offers from programs like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Notre Dame, among others. He is the No. 2 player in the state of Michigan.

According to 247Sports, Kitchen recorded 50 tackles (19 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 38 pressures, two pass break-ups, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries as a freshman on varsity for a state championship team..

Michigan is building toward another top-10 class

As of now, it appears Michigan will have back-to-back top-10 classes after the 2026 cycle is done and over with. Once the 2027 cycle turns full focus, Michigan is already building toward something special.

Michigan has three commitments in the 2027 cycle, and has the No. 16 class in the country. The Wolverines have their QB committed in four-star Peter Bourque. Michigan also has offensive line commits Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito.

As mentioned earlier, the state of Michigan has some tremendous talent and the Wolverines might be the leader in the clubhouse for several of those prospects. Players like Dakota Guerrant, Anthony Cartwright, and Jameer Henry are all top-10 prospects in Michigan and the Wolverines are the likely leader for all three.

Michigan is making a point to keep the top talent in the state in Ann Arbor and time will tell if that comes to fruition.

