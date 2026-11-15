What is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout? Michigan Football Has a Decision to Make

Michigan hired the almost 67-year-old Kyle Whittingham to run a steady ship following the off-field issues Sherrone Moore brought to the table. However, Whittingham has too many on-field issues for the Wolverines' brass to ignore. Following a 31-7 loss to Oregon, Michigan is now 5-5 and it does not appear likely that the Wolverines will make a bowl game.

Michigan has to play undefeated UCLA this weekend and then travel to play rival Ohio State the following weekend. Things would need to look a whole lot different for Michigan to win either of those games, and from what we've seen this season, that's not likely going to happen.

The Wolverines will have to make a decision on Whittingham in two weeks, if not earlier, but there will be a pretty penny to pay if Michigan would choose to cut ties with Whittingham.

Whittingham's buyout

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After 21 seasons as Utah's head coach, Whittingham signed a five-year deal worth $41 million with Michigan. According to his contract, if the Wolverines were to fire Whittingham, he would be due 75% of his head coach base salary in monthly installments for the remainder of his scheduled term. Which means if the Wolverines were to cut ties with Whittingham after this season, Michigan would owe him around $24.75 million

His contract also states that he would need to seek a new job immediately, but given his age, and how things haven't panned out at Michigan, Whittingham would more than likely retire. He built a long legacy at Utah, and after failing in Ann Arbor, there is little chance he would want to coach again in college football.

Whittingham wouldn't be the only coach the Wolverines have to pay. Michigan already has to pay offensive coordinator Jason Beck after firing him after nine games. The Wolverines brought Beck over after his lone season at Utah a year ago, but Michigan had the 132nd-ranked offense under Beck this season.

Michigan fired Beck, after making him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football, and will now pay him up to $10.1 million. He signed a three-year, $9 million contract, along with a signing bonus.

Whittingham is looking toward next season, hoping that the recruiting cycle and transfer portal can fix the woes Michigan has experienced. But Michigan is on the cusp of having the worst season its had since 2014, which was the season Brady Hoke lost his job. It's safe to assume Whittingham could be on the same trajectory 12 years later.

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