Breaking: Michigan Football lands No. 1 player Bryce Underwood
This is not a drill. Michigan completed the flip and landed the No. 1 overall player in all of the 2025 class. Bryce Underwood, the Belleville (MI) prospect, just announced he was flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
There has been plenty of talk surrounding Underwood to Michigan in the past several weeks with talks really heating up. But after numbers were leaked, it appeared to make Underwood reaffirm his commitment to the Tigers.
But after careful consideration, Underwood is now a Michigan Wolverine and will likely lead the maize and blue for the next three-to-four years.
Here is 247Sports' Andrew Ivins scouting report:
Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism. Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.
