Where Michigan Football ranks in CBS Sports' Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2025 season
The 2024 college football season won't conclude until next Monday night, when Ohio State and Notre Dame battle for the national championship.
However, CBS Sports' college football reporter Brad Crawford already has his sights set on the 2025 season, having released a 'Way-Too-Early Top 25' for next season.
Michigan entered this last season as a preseason Top 10 team, fresh off the 2023 national championship. Following an 8-5 record in Year 1 under head coach Sherrone Moore, expectations for the Wolverines are a little more tempered for next season. Crawford ranks Michigan at No. 21 in his early rankings.
If Michigan were to begin the 2025 season ranked No. 21, it would be its lowest preseason ranking since opening the 2021 season outside of the Associated Press Top 25. The Wolverines went on to win the first of three consecutive Big Ten championships that season. The previous time Michigan ranked that low in the preseason was 2015, Jim Harbaugh's first season as head coach, when the Wolverines' opened the year at No. 22.
Obviously, a lot can change between now and the start of the 2025 season. Michigan just recently got its early enrollees on campus, and still has the second signing period for the 2025 class, which will arrive in February.
In addition, the Wolverines could continue to add talent via the transfer portal as the offseason continues, and will more-than-likely endure additional losses to their roster once the spring portal window opens after spring practice. With all of those factors, predicting how teams will look seven months down the line is an impossible task.
With that said, Crawford's rankings give us an early idea of what national expectations are for Michigan heading into Year 2 under Sherrone Moore.
