Where Michigan football ranks in first US LBM Coaches Poll ahead of 2024
You know football is right around the corner when the first preseason football poll comes out. On Monday afternoon, the first US LBM Coaches Poll was released. The Michigan Wolverines come in at No. 8 in the preseason poll. The Wolverines have 944 points and received one first-place vote from a coach.
There are four Big Ten teams ranked inside the top 10 heading into the 2024 season. Two teams in the conference are ranked inside the top five. There are six Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25 to start the year.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Georgia (46)
2. Ohio State (7)
3. Oregon
4. Texas (1)
5. Alabama
6. Ole Miss
7. Notre Dame
8. Michigan (1)
9. Penn State
10. Florida State
11. Missouri
12. LSU
13. Utah
14. Clemson
15. Tennesssee
16. Oklahoma
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma State
19. Miami (FL)
20. Texas A&M
21. Arizona
22. NC State
23. USC
24. Kansas
25. Iowa
Michigan is coming off of a 15-0 season, but the Wolverines did lose a ton of starters and coaches. Jim Harbaugh and most of the defensive coaches. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and plenty of star players are no longer on the team.
The Wolverines will take the field on August 31 against Fresno State. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
