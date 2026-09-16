Where Michigan Football Ranks in National College Polls after Week 2

Michigan bounced back in a big way on the field last Saturday, and the polls responded.

A week removed from a miracle escape against MAC opponent Western Michigan, the Wolverines looked like a rejuvenated squad, defensively dominating the visiting Sooners and scraping together enough offense to emerge with a win.

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After fully dropping out of the polls last week, Michigan rebounded almost all the way back to where they began the season. They host the UTEP Miners this weekend, seeking to sweep their out-of-conference schedule for the first time since 2023.

Before this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at how far exactly Michigan has climbed in different polls across the country.

AP Top 25

The Wolverines yo-yoed back up to 19th in the AP Top 25. They were the single biggest riser in the poll, leapfrogging the Sooners and settling directly behind in-conference foe Iowa. Though they only rank three spots beneath where they began the season, the Wolverines garnered only 382 votes this week, a steep decrease from the 718 they were allotted in the preseason. Voters have placed more of their confidence in Michigan this week, but not as much as they once did.

AFCA Coaches Poll

Michigan was also ranked 19th in the AFCA Coaches Poll, though they rose fewer spots thanks to the Coaches Poll never having removed the Wolverines from their rankings to begin with. The steadier treatment of Michigan is indicative of a high floor of expectation for Whittingham among his fellow coaches in the sport.

ESPN SP+ Rankings

Michigan moved less in this advanced metric, only improving one spot in the ESPN SP+ Rankings. Now ranked 25th overall, both the Wolverine offense and defense jumped a couple slots, with the defense now evaluated as the 13th best in the country and a verifiable lock-down unit.

ESPN FPI

Michigan again received poor treatment by an advanced metric, actually dropping in ESPN’s FPI. Now the 22nd rated squad in the metric, the FPI projects the Wolverines to wrap up the season on a 6-4 streak. Hardly over-enthused.

CBS Sports Power Rankings

As in the AP Poll, Michigan returned to these rankings. Unlike any other poll, Michigan returned all the way to their starting point, again listed as the ranking’s 16th best squad. The disparity between voter-style polls and advanced metrics is frightening for Wolverine fans, who better hope that the computers aren’t seeing something the experts aren’t.

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