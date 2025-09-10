Where Michigan ranks in national college football polls

Wolverine Digest

The Wolverines lost some traction following the loss to Oklahoma

Michigan took one on the chin last weekend in Norman, facing the Sooners. Michigan lost 24-13 to Oklahoma last weekend, and now the Wolverines are looking to bounce back against Central Michigan this weekend.

The Wolverines were ranked as a top-15 program by most polls, but following the loss to the Sooners, Michigan has lost quite a bit of traction. But with opponents such as Nebraska, Wisconsin, USC, and Washington coming up in the next four games -- Michigan has a chance to rise back up. The Wolverines just need to get their trench play to improve in the coming weeks -- on both sides of the football.

Here is where Michigan is ranked in national polls.

AP Top 25

After losing to the Sooners, Michigan dropped eight spots and is now sitting at No. 23 in the nation.

US LBM Coaches Poll

The Wolverines fell nine spots this past week and are now No. 22 in the country.

ESPN SP+

Following Michigan's loss to Oklahoma, the Wolverines fell 10 spots to No. 25.

What is SP+? In a single sentence, it's a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.

ESPN FPI

Michigan fell out of the top 25 and is still at No. 29.

Football Power Index (FPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team's performance going forward for the rest of the season.

CBS Sports

The maize and blue are now sitting at No. 26, falling seven spots.

