Who wins the Michigan Wolverines Spring Game, Maize or Blue?
The 2025 Michigan Wolverines Spring Game may be one of the most hyped spring games in Michigan history. The coronation of Bryce Underwood could begin on this rainy spring day in The Big House. If Underwood balls out today, he could very well cement himself as the starting quarterback for the next three to four years.
All accounts out of Schembechler Hall indicate that Underwood and Jadyn Davis have both been playing lights out football during spring practice. Some of the highlights shared on Michigan football social channels confirm that both gunslingers appear to be on point and have been effective in leading the new offense.
Today, the competition between Davis and Underwood takes center stage as Davis leads the maize team against Underwood's Blue team. On paper, the blue team looks stacked, with four potential starting offensive linemen and the electric Alabama transfer Justice Haynes in the backfield. They also have stalwart transfers Tre Williams and Damon Payne anchoring their defensive line.
The maize team, along with Davis, has Reliaquest Bowl MVP Jordan Marshall and Indiana transfer WR Donaven McCulley, giving them some elite offensive weapons. Their defense is anchored by athletic freak Jaishawn Barham and Rayshaun Benny. Benny is poised to have a breakout season replacing Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
Overall, the blue team just looks like they have more talent in the trenches and with Underwood not being touched, he should carve up the maize defense. Couple Underwood having time to look down field, with the explosive threat of Justice Haynes and I think the blue team walks away with the victory.
