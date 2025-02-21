Will Johnson beating out Travis Hunter for "DB1" designation ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Will Johnson was a lockdown corner during his time at Michigan, showcasing elite skills that made him one of the top defensive backs in college football. Over his past two seasons in Ann Arbor, Johnson allowed just 462 yards on 33 catches with zero touchdowns—numbers that are truly remarkable, especially considering the high level of competition he faced. During his time at Michigan, Ohio State consistently featured multiple first-round NFL draft picks at the wide receiver position, elite receivers that Johnson often locked down in 1-v-1 showdowns. His Wolverines also faced stiff competition in CFP games, and again Johnson was largely left on an island against those teams' best receivers.
Johnson’s ability to perform in these high-stakes games against top-tier receivers was a testament to his poise and confidence. He was physical in coverage and used the sideline to his advantage, effectively cutting off space for wide receivers. What set Johnson apart was his cerebral approach to the game, combined with footwork that NFL Draft experts rave about. His technique and ability to stay in perfect position made him a standout throughout his career.
Now, as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, many experts are asserting that Johnson—rather than other highly touted defensive backs like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter—is the true DB1 of the class. His exceptional footwork and burst are consistently highlighted in his training videos, which he’s shared on social media, further showcasing his potential at the next level. Johnson’s combination of physicality, intelligence, and technical ability has made him one of the most intriguing prospects in the upcoming draft. It’s clear that he’s ready to make an immediate impact at the professional level.
