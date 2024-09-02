'It's gonna be like the Rose Bowl': Michigan's Will Johnson previews matchup vs. Texas
Through the first three quarters of Michigan football's 30-10 win over Fresno State in Week 1, junior cornerback Will Johnson wasn't having the kind of game expected of an All-American.
Johnson was targeted eight times by Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene, and had surrendered five catches — with another that should have been completed for a touchdown. However, the Gross Pointe (Mich.) native ended his night on a high note, picking off Keene and returning the interception 86 yards to seal the Wolverines' victory.
"I wasn't too happy with my performance before that," Johnson admitted to reporters on Monday. "So, being able to finish it that way definitely made me feel a little bit better about the game."
Still, Johnson has higher expectations for himself in the weeks to come.
"I think I did good. I think I got a lot of room to improve," Johnson said. "I don't like getting the ball caught on me at all, so anytime they catch the ball, it's definitely not a good thing to me, but gotta go on to the next play and try to make a play when my number's called."
Asked for specific ways he wants to improve in Michigan's next outing, Johnson elaborated.
"Just not letting them catch the ball," he said. "When the ball's thrown my way, going and making a play. I'm always expecting [to get targeted] — trying to stay ready at all times, so never thinking they're not gonna target me."
The Wolverines' secondary will get challenged mightily this coming Saturday against No. 4 Texas, coached by one of the top offensive minds and play-callers in the sport in head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns lost a bevy of wide receiver talent to last season's NFL Draft, but still have an embarrassment of riches at the position in Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo Johntay Cook and Matthew Golden.
"They got a lot," Johnson said of Texas' weapons. "The receivers, played against Bond last year. I've actually played — I was on the same 7-on-7 team with Golden in high school. So, they're very explosive, a lot of experience, good set of guys."
'Explosive' was a popular word choice when discussing the Longhorn's offense.
"I think they've got a very explosive group, a very explosive team as a whole," Johnson said. "Quinn Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, so we've got to be prepared for them, and we're ready to go out there and execute."
All eyes will be on Ann Arbor this weekend when No. 9 Michigan hosts No. 4 Texas in a Top 10 showdown. ESPN's College GameDay and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will both host their preview shows outside of Michigan Stadium, and the matchup between the Wolverines and Longhorns will be the marquee event in Week 2 of college football.
"I'm expecting it to be very exciting," Johnson said. "It's gonna be a lot of people up here, all the TV crews; it's gonna be like the Rose Bowl, the Ohio State games, those type of games, and I feel like that's when we play our best football."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas
Sherrone Moore has confidence in the O-line: 'Expect those guys to be a lot better'
Michigan Football: 3 things that must improve to upset Texas
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI