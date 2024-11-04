Podcast: What's next for Sherrone Moore as the Michigan HC following the loss to Oregon
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop are back to review the Michigan loss to Oregon over the weekend. The Wolverines saw their record dip to 5-4 on the season after losing to the Ducks, 38-17. The Wolverines continue to tumble in the 2024 football season, but it's not for effort. The Michigan players continue to fight despite there being an obvious talent discrepancy when facing a team like Oregon.
Breiler and Knoop talk about the Michigan coaching staff and what should happen with the current coaches. What does head coach Sherrone Moore need to do in order to not only stay as the Michigan head coach, but to attempt to have a successful tenure?
We have all of that and more on this episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast.
